Defeat tough to take but I’m proud of my Northern Ireland boys: Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough said he was greatly encouraged by his side’s performance last night, despite suffering a 1-0 friendly defeat against Ukraine.

After Oleksandr Zubkov highlighted a strong Ukrainian start with a 10th-minute goal, it looked as though the hosts might cruise to a big win, but they spent much of the second half on the back foot as Northern Ireland gave Andriy Shevchenko plenty to think about going into Euro 2020.

The former Chelsea man will be relieved to come away with the win, his side’s first in eight after a dominant run through qualifying, but Northern Ireland will not leave Dnipro downhearted.

Ukraine, boosted by a change in regulations which saw 15,000 fans allowed into the Dnipro Arena, were eager to put on a show 10 days out from their opening Euro 2020 fixture against the Netherlands.

Though they created opportunities, Northern Ireland came close to an equaliser when Ciaron Brown’s header forced Heorhiy Bushchan into a fine save and there were strong performances from Ali McCann, Brown, Daniel Ballard, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Shane Ferguson.

Baraclough felt it was another strong showing from his men after last weekend’s 3-0 win over Malta.

“I never like losing games but we were up against a really talented Ukraine team who are preparing for the Euros,” he said.

“They have been very strong at home, I think they have lost one game in 15 at home to Germany.

“They will go to the Euros hoping to upset teams but I can’t fault the effort of my players.

“We’ve had 10 or 11 tough days. People will say these friendlies were meaningless but I am taking loads out of the two games.”

Baraclough added: “We’ve had the Covid-19 situation to deal with during these end-of-season games but the players have shown real commitment.”

Defender Craig Cathcart admitted it was a tough shift but felt his side will learn from the game.

“It was a really tough game,” he said. “They are a good side and you can see why they are going to the Euros. “They caused us a lot of problems, especially in the first half when we found it hard to deal with their movement.

“We came in at half-time, had a good chat and changed a few things. We were unlucky not to get a goal early in the second half which would have changed the game. It was a game of two halves. “I was right behind Ciaron’s header and he got a good contact on it. It was a great delivery and we would have been happy at 1-1 because we didn’t play that well in the first half. They are chances that can slip away sometimes. “The young players, Daniel Ballard and Ciaron have done really well, they have a great future and are playing regularly with clubs. They are going to be big players for Northern Ireland.

“It’s been a good camp, it’s never easy with the lads at different fitness levels but we got a good win against Malta and played a really good Ukraine side.

“It was a difficult match but we can definitely learn from the experience.”

Former Northern Ireland winger Keith Gillespie reflected: “I think Dan Ballard is a starter in the three in the back, which is the way forward for us with Ballard, Jonny Evans and Cathcart all playing together. Ciaron Brown was excellent and is one who can come in if one of those three are injured.

“We didn’t learn that much in terms of the personnel who played, we all know what they can do. I would like to see a lot more of Dion Charles. I’ve liked him when I’ve seen him.”

Shevchenko said: “I am happy with our performance. In the second half we were a bit tired due to a lack of training but I’m happy with the result and performance.”

Without the Euro 2020 finals to look forward to, Northern Ireland are back in action in September in World Cup qualifying.

It’s a triple-header that starts with an away game in Lithuania before a trip to Estonia and Switzerland’s visit to Windsor Park.