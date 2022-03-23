Defender Trai Hume is taking rapid rise into Northern Ireland squad in his stride as he looks to make senior debut

Life comes at you fast and Trai Hume, who turned 20 last Friday, knows the feeling.

A year can be a long time in the career of a footballer but the Ballymena man must be pinching himself as he reflects on his remarkable rise to the senior international stage.

Twelve months ago, the versatile Hume was wrestling for Ballymena United in the humble surroundings of Milltown, helping the Sky Blues earn a 2-2 draw on March 20.

Seven days later, he scored for David Jeffrey’s side in a 5-1 home win over Dungannon Swifts.

The regular first-team action while on loan from Linfield saw this diamond receive the necessary polish to shine brighter.

In January, Sunderland signed the Northern Ireland Under-21 international from Linfield for a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £200,000.

Hume signed a four-and-a-half-year contract on Wearside with a club option of a further year and his move was a fitting reward for his patience and perseverance after failing to move across the water when he was 16.

Now he finds himself in the senior Northern Ireland squad, dreaming of making his debut ahead of the friendlies in Luxembourg on Friday and Hungary in Belfast on Tuesday.

With Paddy McNair and Conor Bradley nursing injuries, the versatile Hume could make his senior bow at Stade de Luxembourg.

For a young player still learning his craft, Hume will need to keep his feet on the ground but there are no signs of him being knocked off his stride, despite his rapid rise to the senior side.

“Things have happened very fast for me, I was on loan at Ballymena last year and back at Linfield until January,” he reflects.

“It has come quick for me but I’ve taken it in my stride. I wouldn’t be at Sunderland if I didn’t deserve to be. I just take things as they come.

“I always had confidence. When I didn’t get across the water aged 16 I didn’t let it affect me. I thought the opportunity would come at some point and I kept going. It has come now and I did expect it.

“The Irish League has played an important role not only in my career but with players like Stuart Dallas and Gavin Whyte. They have all come through the league and it benefits players — when they do go across they do well.

“You look up to those players who have enjoyed great careers, including Shayne (Lavery) who has went across from Linfield and done really well at Blackpool.

“I now want to gain as much experience as I can and stay in the Northern Ireland squad for as long as I can. That will put me in good stead going forward.”

Trai Hume in action for Ballymena United

Stuart Dallas, Shayne Lavery and Gavin Whyte reaped the benefits of playing men’s football in the Irish League and Hume’s ability, combined with a fierce determination to succeed, has edged him along the right path.

“Obviously at 16, a lot of my team-mates went across the water and I was kind of the one thinking, ‘Why haven’t I gone?’ or, ‘What’s the reason behind that?’,” he adds. “Sometimes that can knock you back but my reaction was one where I was determined to go and work harder than everyone else to try and prove myself.

“I wanted to prove to everyone else that I should be across the water, so I worked hard in the Irish League, both at Ballymena and Linfield.

“I’ve finally got the move, but I also know the hard work starts now.

“The Irish League has been beneficial. You see some players who do go across at 16, they maybe come back because they are homesick or whatever.

“Some do stay and do well, others do really well. My pathway has been different to others, but I’ve enjoyed it and it has helped me get a lot better.

“Some people don’t give the Irish League the credit it deserves, in my opinion. It is a good league, has good teams and good players.”

Hume would be forgiven for feeling a little nervous as he rubs shoulders with players he still idolises like legendary skipper Steven Davis.

But he talks like he plays, with a calm assurance and real focus.

“The first thing I did when I was growing up was play football so anything that comes from football is kind of normal,” he says. “You don’t let big games affect you, you’re here for a reason. You’re here to play football and enjoy it.

“I was just going to the training ground on Sunday around half nine, 10 and Ian’s rung me up.

“I’ve answered it without knowing it’s him. He’s came on and just said he wants to call me up to the seniors.

“It was kind of taken aback by it and surprised, but there’s no better news.

“I rang my mum and dad straight after.

“They were buzzing. They were more excited than me. It kind of didn’t hit me at the start but they were buzzing.

“I rang my granddad after that and he was buzzing too. I’m kind of a chill person, I don’t get too excited over things and I kind of take it as it goes, but they were over the moon.”

After playing for Northern Ireland at Under-17, U18 Schoolboys, U19 and U21 level, this is another stride forward for him and manager Ian Baraclough will need all the hungry players fit and available he can find for a hectic Nations League schedule in June, when they will play four matches in the space of 10 days.

“As long as I play games I wouldn’t mind where I play,” he adds.

“I grew up playing centre-back, then played centre midfield for two, three years.

“Whenever I got the loan move to Ballymena, that’s when I started playing right-back.

“That got me the move across the water so I’m happy to play there, it’s fine. I don’t mind any position.

“Hopefully I can try and get some game time and gain as much experience while I’m here, and have as much fun as I can.

“I knew with the Under-21s there was only going to be the one game for qualification and the other one with Russia wasn’t going to be played, so I thought I wasn’t going to have any international duty.

“Then Ian rung me and took me by surprise because I haven’t been playing too much at Sunderland.”

The surprises keep coming in Hume’s career and they are set to become even bigger and better for this promising talent.