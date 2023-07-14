Denise O’Sullivan injured as Republic of Ireland World Cup friendly abandoned after becoming ‘overly physical’

12 July 2023; Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan poses for a portrait at River Quay Green South Bank in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

12 July 2023; Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan poses for a portrait at River Quay Green South Bank in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

12 July 2023; Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan poses for a portrait at River Quay Green South Bank in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

12 July 2023; Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan poses for a portait at River Quay Green South Bank in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Denise O'Sullivan suffered an injury during the match against Colombia.

12 July 2023; Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan poses for a portrait at River Quay Green South Bank in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan poses for a portrait at River Quay Green South Bank in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Daniela Montoya of Columbia in action against Denise O'Sullivan, left, and Ruesha Littlejohn of Republic of Ireland during the women's friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Colombia at Meakin Park in Brisbane, which was abandoned. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A heavy tackle on Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan prompted the abandonment of a behind-closed-doors “friendly” against Colombia.

The fixture was scheduled as Ireland’s final warm-up game before their World Cup opener against Australia next Thursday, with Vera Pauw set to rotate her entire starting XI for the second half.

Although the FAI have not yet officially confirmed O’Sullivan’s status, they did confirm the abandonment of the match.

It is believed physio Angela Keneally accompanied O'Sullivan to the hospital as the team continued to train after the incident.

Manager Vera Pauw is expected to deliver an update in the morning.

"The behind-closed-doors game between the Ireland Women’s National Team and Colombia on Friday evening was ended after 20 minutes of play," said the statement.

"The game, which was held in Meakin Park, Brisbane, became overly physical and it was decided, following consultation with the match officials, to end the game.

"The Ireland team then underwent a full training session to continue preparations for their opening game in FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, against Australia in Sydney on July 20.”

Both teams had invited Irish media to observe, but not report on the game, but at the last minute a Colombian team official denied access, supported by a local FIFA representative.

Denise O'Sullivan injury in World Cup friendly

Referee Caitlin Williams, from Queensland Football, who are lead tenants of the Irish base at Meakin Park, issued two yellow cards for robust challenges in the opening 19 minutes, including one for the game-ending tackle.

Dr Siobhan Foreman treated O’Sullivan on the field before being removed to St Andrew’s Hospital, in nearby Slacks Creek.

The Colombian camp released a statement after the abandoned fixture: “The Colombian Football Federation informs that the friendly match that was to take place as part of today's training between the Colombian Women's National Team and Ireland was suspended because the Irish National Team, a rival in practice this Friday, preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had already elapsed.

“Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and FairPlay, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team.

“Colombia will return to Sydney this Saturday to continue with its preparation and before the debut in the orbital event, a second friendly training match against its counterpart from China is scheduled.”