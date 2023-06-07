Denmark manager ‘determined’ to beat Northern Ireland with star-studded squad that includes Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Højlund

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand is ‘simply so determined’ to defeat Northern Ireland in next week’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

Hjulmand has named a star-studded squad that includes Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen and much sought-after Atlanta striker Rasmus Højlund.

Højlund is expected to join Eriksen at Old Trafford this summer.

Hjulmand’s Denmark made a slow start to the campaign, suffering a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands Kazakhstan in March just three days after beating neighbours Finland 3-1 in the opening game of the campaign.

This month, the Danes welcome Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland to Copenhagen on Friday June 16 before playing Slovenia in Ljubljana three days later.

Hjulmand said: “We are simply so determined to fight back hard and win these games and progress well in our Euro 2024 qualifying group.

“The players are fired up for both games. The match in Ljubljana is a key match in the pool.

“I don't know if we are under pressure after the Kazakhstan defeat. We are really annoyed that we lost that game.

“We lost three points down there, so therefore we must win the next two games against Northern Ireland and Slovenia.”

Denmark’s squad includes eight Premier League players plus a host of top players from Germany, Spain and France.

The only notable names missing from the squad are Hoffenheim duo Kasper Dolberg and Thomas Delaney. Both are expected to leave the German club this summer.

Hjulmand explained: “Both Delaney and Dolberg are insanely important for the national team. I think that Kasper has fantastic potential as a striker.

“I really hope Kasper lands somewhere where he can settle in and get trained and play some matches and show what he can do.

“Also leading up to the meeting in March, Thomas was completely exhausted. I hope he finds a good place to play. Then I'm sure we'll see him again. He is definitely not finished.”

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice), Frederik Rønnow (Union Berlin), Mads Hermansen (Brøndby IF)

Defence: Victor Nelson (Galatasaray), Simon Kjær (AC Milan), Andreas Christensen (FC Barcelona), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Alexander Bah (Benfica), Joakim Mæhle (Atalanta), Rasmus Nissen Kristensen (Leeds), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Mathias Jørgensen (Brentford)

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Morten Hjulmand (Lecce), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Philip Billing​​ (Bournemouth)

Forward: Rasmus Højlund (Atalanta), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg), Mohamed Daramy (FC Copenhagen), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge)