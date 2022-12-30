Derry footballer’s famous photo with Pelé and Eusébio shared following Brazil legend’s death

An iconic photo of Derry man Hilary Carlyle separating Pelé and Eusébio has been shared widely following the death of the legendary Brazilian footballer.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday after a battle with cancer.

He is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all-time and is the only player to win three World Cup titles

Pelé spent most of his career at Santos with whom he won six Brazilian titles and 10 Paulista Championships.

He ended his career at the New York Cosmos in the USA where he played against George Best.

However, he also competed against a footballer by the name of Hilary Carlyle from Derry.

Carlyle was an FAI Cup winner with Finn Harps whose partnership with Brendan Bradley was a fruitful one.

After failing a medical scuppered his chances of signing for Celtic, he found himself in America playing for San Diego in the North American Soccer League in 1976 before joining Eusébio at Las Vegas Quicksilver.

A classic photograph of the former Finn Harps and Dundalk star separating two of the greatest footballers of all time has been widely shared following news of Pelé’s passing.

Carlyle once told Eoin O'Callaghan of the Irish Examiner: “He and Pele were having words and had clashed a few minutes before. I was too wrapped up in the game to take in what they were saying.

“But I just got between them and tried to calm things down. An American photographer called me afterwards, handed me the negative and I got the photograph developed.”

Carlyle would go on to play for Team Hawaii for a short period but he swapped the bright lights of Honolulu for Ballybofey as he was back at Finn Harps before the end of 1977.

Later, he signed for Dundalk where he had considerable success and even scored in the European Cup.

In 1989, Carlyle would be reunited with his old team-mate thanks to the same competition when Derry City faced Benfica in the first round of the European Cup at the Brandywell.

At the time, Carlyle’s younger brother Paul was an integral part of the Derry midfield.

The Benfica team were staying at the Everglades Hotel and Eusebio, then part of the coaching staff, was in attendance.

Carlyle paid a visit to the Prehen playing fields where the team were training.

The first face he spotted was Toni, his former Quicksilvers team-mate, who was putting the squad through their paces.

He alerted Eusebio and the three men went off for a long catch-up, talking about life and swapping stories about the good old days.

Benfica scraped a 2-1 win at the Brandywell with Paul Carlyle serendipitously scoring the Derry goal.

Looking back at that historic photograph hanging on his wall with fondness, Carlyle told the Examiner: “I played with Eusebio at the end of his career. He didn’t have the legs anymore but he was still deadly.

“If he got a chance, he didn’t miss. He was a quiet, well-mannered man. But he was very witty and could be a messer at training or in the changing room.

“For me, he was one of the top three players of all time alongside Pele and Best.

“A legend.”