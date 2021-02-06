Diarmuid O'Carroll forced to withdraw from Northern Ireland U19 manager process due to 'administrative error' a day after being announced as new boss

Diarmuid O'Carroll will not become the new manager of the Northern Ireland Under 17 and Under 19 teams in a sensational u-turn just a day after being announced in the role.

The former Irish League striker had been confirmed as the man to fill the void left by Stephen Frail last year, beating ex-Cliftonville boss Gerard Lyttle and Doncaster Rovers coach John Schofield, who had also made it to the final shortlist.

However, it has now been revealed that an 'administrative error' in his application has been uncovered, forcing O'Carroll to withdraw his application.

“After all the joy of the last 48 hours, unfortunately I am now left to express my sincere disappointment," he said.

"When finalising my contract with the Irish FA, I realised an administrative error on my behalf in my application process which was brought to my attention by the Irish FA.

“This has meant that I have had to withdraw my name from consideration. I’m devastated but I wish the Irish FA and the lucky person who takes the role all the very best. I have no doubt they’ll have huge success.

“I’m very proud that I was offered the position and hopefully a role like this will come my way again in the near future.

“Thanks again for all the messages of support, truly means a lot.”

The Irish FA has confirmed it will now revisit the list of candidates, with Lyttle and Schofield the favourites to land the job.

A former coach of Crusaders Strikers and the Glentoran Women's team, O'Carroll is currently working at Scottish Premier League side Motherwell where he is in charge of the U20s and provided analysis on opponents for the first team.