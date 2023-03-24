Dion’s on Fire: Could Charles become the new King of Windsor?

Northern Ireland fans hail Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles following two-goal salvo in San Marino

When Dion Charles headed in his second goal of the night a familiar tune was belted out by 1000 joyous Northern Ireland fans inside the Stadio Olympico in Serravalle.

Will Grigg may no longer be on fire at international level but Dion Charles most certainly is according to the Green and White Army with the San Marino defence 'terrified' by the Bolton striker’s scoring instincts.

In the first half he pounced from close range to steer home Conor Washington’s cross and after the break he was a cunning fox in the box again heading in a delivery from Jamal Lewis to give Northern Ireland an important and morale boosting 2-0 victory to open up the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with three points and provide Michael O’Neill with victory in his first match back in charge.

From the moment he was re-appointed in December, O’Neill had a feeling about Charles who has been scoring for fun for Bolton in League One this season.

The 27-year-old made his international debut under Ian Baraclough in 2021 and while he won 13 caps with the previous Northern Ireland boss, starts were few and far between.

O’Neill fancied Charles could be king against San Marino and selected him from the first whistle and as the forward said himself he “repaid the gaffer with a couple of goals”.

Charles now has the same number of international strikes as Grigg whose song became the soundtrack for the Euro 2016 finals even though he didn’t play a single minute in the tournament.

You get the feeling there will be more goals to come from the Wanderers ace and more GAWA renditions of the new version of Freed from Desire.

“It was brilliant when the Northern Ireland fans started to sing that song about me. Hopefully I can hear it many more times,” said a beaming Charles when asked about the ‘Dion’s on fire’ chant.

“It’s a great song. That was a Will Grigg song in the Euros and that could be mine in the next Euros if we qualify.”

Charles is daring to dream and why wouldn’t he given the long and winding road he has taken to reach this point.

Preston born Charles, who qualifies for Northern Ireland through his late grandmother from Belfast, is inspired by the story of Leicester's Jamie Vardy who went from non-league football to become a Premier League winner and England international.

Starting out as a 16-year-old at Blackpool he didn't earn a professional deal and tried his luck at non-league AFC Fylde in 2014. He had a short loan spell at Skelmersdale United and enough impressive performances with Fylde to land a move to Fleetwood in 2016. That didn't work out so back to non-league football he went with Southport where he was transformed from a wide player to a striker.

In 2019 he joined Accrington Stanley and such was his form there he moved to Bolton at the start of last year.

Four months later with Charles making a positive impact on the pitch there was controversy off it when historic tweets from him emerged leading to an apology from the forward for “discriminatory and deeply offensive words” over allegedly racist and homophobic posts.

Charles was warned by the FA as to his future conduct and ordered to attend a mandatory face-to-face education programme.

Since then attention on the Bolton star has related to his brilliant performances on the pitch with 15 goals in League One this season making his club promotion contenders. Now he is an international goalscorer showing that through all the ups and downs of a football life, anything is possible.

“It’s been a long journey for me but it’s something that I’m proud of and where I have come from. I think I can show anybody that hard work and dedication can get you where you want to be,” he said.

“Scoring at this level is a confidence boost. For me to get two goals is great and hopefully there will be more starts and more goals.

“For my first goal it was a great ball by Conor (Washington) and I found myself at the back post to score and the second was something that Jamal (Lewis) was working on earlier this week so as soon as he was in that area I knew where he was going to cross it and I was there to put it in the back of the net.

“I’m delighted. It was a great achievement for me but the most important thing was that we started the campaign off on the right foot and now we can look forward to the game against Finland.”

That encounter with Finland at Windsor Park offers Northern Ireland a chance to begin their Euro campaign with six points out of six and Charles the opportunity to grab his first goal in Belfast.

He says: "I can’t wait to play there. I’m confident in my own ability and I feel that when I’m selected I’m ready. It’s always good to be at Windsor where the fans are always right behind us. Hopefully on Sunday I can score there.”

Cue ‘Dion’s on fire’ echoing around the national stadium.