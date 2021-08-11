Disappointment for Green and White Army as NI fans not able to attend September European away fixtures

Northern Ireland fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of 2019 game with Germany (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland fans hoping to travel to Europe next month for a key World Cup qualifying fixture have been left disappointed, with away supporters not permitted to attend.

The disappointing news came from the group Football Supporters Europe, who are believed to have received confirmation from Uefa.

Uefa had declared at the start of the qualifying rounds of their club competitions this season that, due to Covid restrictions, no tickets could be sold to away supporters, and now they are set to extend that to all of the World Cup qualifiers due for September.

The news has left local fans hoping to follow the Green and White Army across the continent frustrated.

Some fans took to social media to criticise Uefa, with Twitter user Phil Leckey writing: “Yet villareal fans will be in Windsor tonight.”

Wednesday’s Uefa Super Cup in Belfast will feature a contingent of supporters who have travelled from the Spanish city to support their team.

The Northern Ireland Executive agreed an exemption to allow Uefa VIP guests and Villarreal fans to travel to attend the match without the need to isolate.

The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs tweeted: “Disappointing news this morning, courtesy of our colleagues at Football Supporters Europe.

“Certain groups of people can travel freely for events, but football fans once again are treated differently...”

The Chairman of the group Gary McAllistrer added: “Ordinary punters bottom of the list again...”

Uefa has yet to issue an official statement and has been contacted for a response.

Northern Ireland are due to play Lithuania in Vilnius on September 2, with the match still pivotal for restoring the team’s chances of potentially qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It appears however the team will have to win without the loyal local supporters in the stands, with fans also barred from attending a friendly against Estonia on September 5.

Thankfully the final fixture in September is against Switzerland in the home surroundings of Windsor Park on September 8.