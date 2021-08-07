Door open for more Northern Ireland fans at Windsor Park, says Conrad Kirkwood

Next week’s UEFA Super Cup showpiece has helped open the door for more Northern Ireland fans to return to Windsor Park, according to the new Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood.

Wednesday night’s clash between Chelsea and Villarreal at the Belfast venue will be watched from the stands by 13,000 fans, raising hopes that a bigger crowd will be able to see Northern Ireland take on Switzerland on September 8.

It’s now 631 days since more than 18,000 fans packed into Windsor Park and that was back on November 16, 2019 when a Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands finished scoreless.

But with supporters returning in their thousands to watch the Super Cup, Irish FA chiefs are confident they can get close to full capacity for the Swiss game.

“We want to get as many people as possible inside the stadium but we also want it to be as safe as possible. We have a responsibility for that,” said Kirkwood.

“Obviously there’s a hope, but this pandemic is all about uncertainty and you don’t know what’s coming down stream, so it would be foolish to say, ‘Definitely we’re going to have that’.

“But we’ll be doing the best we can to get as many through the door safely and safety is the key in terms of working with government. They have been very good with us in terms of the Super Cup and we need to work closely with them.

“The Super Cup will be a good indicator in terms of where we go with face masks, testing and all mitigating factors.

“We’ll have 13,000 for the Super Cup, but obviously you’d like more, but you also have to make it safe and be sensible and have the right measures in place.

“You’d like it to be at full capacity so the place is rocking on the night but it’s difficult to know over the next month what will change in the health arena and what other advice we’ll get from the NI Executive.”

Kirkwood added: “I think the thing that’s crucial to us is to work very closely with government, both central and local, to get the best outcome that we can.”

The return of Northern Ireland fans in significant numbers would be a major lift to Ian Baraclough and his players as they aim to resurrect their World Cup 2022 qualifying hopes.

A scoreless draw at home to Bulgaria at the end of March left Northern Ireland with one point from two qualifiers and their next Group C game is away to Lithuania next month.

“There is a symbiotic relationship between the players and fans and they both feed off each other, so it would be a big boost for everybody,” added Kirkwood. “Even in terms of mental health, we’re all missing the games and attending the games and feeling comfortable attending the games. Some people still aren’t entirely comfortable.

“I think it would be a massive boost to be honest.”

The Irish FA say Windsor Park will be packed with state-of-the-art technology when it hosts the Super Cup.

From new wireless networks to virtual advertising, and VAR to goal-line technology, the stadium will be awash with equipment that embodies huge technological advances.

Thomas Fulton, the IFA’s Head of Stadium Technology, explained: “With Super Cup 2021 we are both proud and privileged to have the opportunity to showcase our stadium from a technical perspective. We have made significant upgrades.”

The upgrades include a new wireless network in the stadium’s media tribune along with a series of fibre connections to provide high speed connectivity for VAR and goal-line technology.