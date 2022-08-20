Emily Wilson has seized her opportunity to reach the summit with Northern Ireland

International football

As any sportsman or woman navigates the winding road to the top of their field, timing plays a crucial part on the journey.

On and off the pitch, being in the right place at the right time has helped take Emily Wilson from being the only girl playing in her local football team to being a history maker at the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals just a matter of weeks ago.

It isn’t just her movement inside the 18-yard box for club Crusaders Strikers that has been well timed over the years.

About to celebrate her 21st birthday within the next week, she was also born at just the right time, benefiting from the Irish FA establishing new initiatives for young players just as she was developing an interest in the game.

As her skills developed, so too did the female coaching structure. Once she was brought into that, a crucial thing for the young Wilson was that she could already see the journey via the IFA Player Pathway that, if she was good enough, would take her to the top.

She was. That’s why after pulling on the green shirt at Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels she is now a senior international and was one of the select band of 23 players chosen by Kenny Shiels to go with Northern Ireland to the Euro Finals, appearing as a substitute in all three games.

It all started over a decade ago by being in the right place when a newly launched IFA programme came to her home town.

“First Kicks was quite a big thing when I first started. There were sessions in my local high school, Parkhall College, and I was going there from I was nine or 10-years-old,” recalled Wilson.

“I really, really enjoyed it because it was the first experience I had of playing football in a group that had only girls in it. Before that I had played with boys at Antrim Rovers.”

Her talent was spotted early on. An invite to join the girls’ set-up at Glentoran came quickly and not long after that came an opportunity to be brought into the County Excellence Programme, which was developing rapidly as the girls’ game began to run parallel to the male equivalent.

That’s when things really started to take off for her, with the timing being just right.

“I remember being in the car with my dad on the way home from a training session at Glentoran when he got a call to say that I had been invited up to the County Excellence Programme,” said Wilson.

“I was only 12 or 13, but I remember it like it was yesterday because it was the first time that I had heard anything or was involved in anything that the IFA were doing.

“I was so excited to get the opportunity to be part of it because it’s a big thing at that age.

“You get a real buzz and you are excited to play with these girls because they are the best in your age group and it means a lot to get to train with them.

“It has had a massive impact on my development. We were training twice a week at Jordanstown and getting that regular training with top coaches was really good and very important for all of us in terms of our development. There was definitely a pathway from the counties into the under-age international teams and we could see the route into getting into Northern Ireland set-ups.

“Being a senior international was always my end goal and as I went along I could see things opening up at each stage.

“We could see some of the younger players like Chloe McCarron, who had come up through the pathway, and from that we knew it was possible, there were players who were breaking through who weren’t an awful lot older than us and that made that goal realistic.”

Emily Wilson relishes playing for Crusaders Strikers and Northern Ireland

Recalling coming up against Abbie Magee and Megan Bell, who were in the County Down programme, at inter-county festival days, within a couple of years they were pulling on the Northern Ireland shirt together. The Bob Doherty Memorial Tournament, the girls’ equivalent of the Victory Shield, was the first step on the international stage.

“It was fantastic to get that experience of international football at a young age. Being around all the best players in your age group at the country and pulling on the shirt and getting to play alongside them was great,” said Wilson.

After her performances at Under-15 and Under-17 levels, Wilson was earmarked for Under-19 honours and that’s when her timing came into play again — had she been any younger then a big opportunity would have been missed.

“At the time there were a few of us — myself included — who didn’t think we were eligible, we thought we were too young to be able to play,” she recalled.

“It was an amazing experience. Northern Ireland’s first major tournament at that age level, we were all really excited and to be hosting it as well was even better.

“I’ll never forget walking out at Windsor Park for the first match against Spain and it was a great opportunity to be a part of that.”

Emerging from that and returning to the game after taking a break to concentrate on A Levels just as the senior team were making a charge for the Euro 2022 Finals, she was again in the right place at the right time.

“I was so thankful and delighted that I was there in the squad and part of the Euros,” she said. “To step out onto the pitch was an amazing feeling, at a major tournament, and it is something that will always stay with me.”

Given her history, so will that knack of being in the right place at the right time.