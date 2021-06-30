England’s Sterling and Kane wipe out past pain with German win

England 2 Germany 0

White hot: Raheem Sterling steers the ball into the net to put England 1-0 up, his third goal of the tournament

He had come here seeking to bury the past and finally, after a quarter of a century, this was Gareth Southgate’s moment of redemption.

England cast aside the heavy burden of history to overcome Germany in one of their greatest victories of the modern era, sweeping aside a generation and more of bitter memories at a jubilant Wembley.

In front of a raucous crowd of 43,000, late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane gave England the victory their fans wanted so much

Football may still be coming home, as the supporters belted out moments after the final whistle sounded.

It if it is, it will be via Rome, where England now head for a quarter-final on Saturday night against Ukraine.

Southgate will not get carried away. He was the calmest man in Wembley, deep in conversation with his assistant Steve Holland as the final moments played out and the crowd, which included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, as well as football royalty in the shape of David Beckham, cheered England home.

As Three Lions played out over the PA system, he walked slowly on to the pitch, turning to applaud the fans, before seeking out Kieran Trippier, embracing him warmly, then Declan Rice, Luke Shaw and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and the rest of team.

He will appreciate how much this victory will have meant - knowing how painful defeat can be. Aged 50, Southgate has carried the heartache of that Wembley night with him for half a lifetime.

No more. This was a day to bury the past and look confidently, at least to Saturday night before a potential semi-final, back here on Wednesday night, against the Czechs or Denmark.

England expects. Always. Confidence had been high as fans began filing up Wembley way from early afternoon as the rain poured down.

As kick-off neared, it was jeers raining down for the German players entering the Wembley pitch for the warm-up. At the anthems, Deutschland Uber Alles was drowned out.

Here, encapsulated in one afternoon, was 80 years of football enmity - a sporting rivalry for the ages - and so much more that goes with this fixture.

England overcame early nerves to take control of the game, coming closest right at the end of the first half.

A stray pass gifted possession to Sterling and he surged into the box. Across came a defender to intercept but the ball reached Harry Kane. He opted not to take it first time, instead trying to round goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, allowing Mats Hummels to intercept.

The early minutes saw German raids deep into the opposition half, with Toni Kroos stroking the ball effortlessly around midfield.

Their first chance came when Thomas Muller turned and played in Leon Goretzka, drawing Declan Rice into making the foul which saw him booked.

From the free-kick, Rice made amends to block from Kai Havertz.

Gradually England settled, pinning Germany back with the pace of Bukayo Saka posing problems. His first foray into the opposition area drew a foul from Antonio Rudiger near the corner flag.

England were finding their feet and Raheem Sterling was finding his range, cutting inside from the left and letting fly with a curling effort that Neuer did well to turn aside.

Thomas Muller after his miss

Both full-backs were pushing forward more, taking the game to Germany. Matthias Ginter saw yellow for bringing down Luke Shaw.

Then a lovely pass from Kalvin Phillips released Kieran Trippier on the right, he crossed in to John Stones whose header was over. On the touchline, Southgate applauded appreciatively.

Trippier had been drafted in, the sole change from the Czech game, as much for his dead ball ability and it was a corner kick, driven in with pace and accuracy, that found Harry Maguire but his header was aimed straight at Neuer.

Despite England’s growing confidence on the ball, epitomised by Phillips, the German threat was always there.

One superb pass from Havertz released Werner, who allowed the ball to run on to his left foot, opening the angle, but Pickford saved with his legs.

Again Germany were on the front foot at the start of the second period, Havertz taking aim from distance and drawing a top-class save from Pickford, who stretched out a glove to tip his short over.

Kane’s miss had given those questioning his form something more to contemplate over half-time, although Southgate’s main worry would have been the sight of his captain on the floor after a clash with Hummels.

After his early promise, Saka’s threat had faded and he was withdrawn in the 69th minute with Jack Grealish brought on to huge acclaim from the England fans.

It lifted the crowd, his fresh legs lifted England, and with 15 minutes remaining, he helped create the first.

Sterling started it, showing a flash of the pace that had worried the Germans all afternoon, with Kane squaring his pass to Grealish. He in turn picked out the overlapping Shaw, whose cross was perfectly measured for Sterling to slot home.

England fans were dreaming again – every touch, every tackle loudly cheered, but there was still 15 minutes to navigate.

And the noise fell just a little quieter as Muller ran on to Havertz’s pass and pulled clear of the England defence in the 81st minute, only to drag his shot wide with Pickford racing out to narrow the angle.

England came again, Shaw came again, once more advancing with menace down the left, finding Grealish, whose cross picked out Kane to head home.