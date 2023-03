Ryan Lemon, Regional Manager of M&S, with Abbey Primary School footballers Leon Rees, Zoe Gray, Myanna Gannon and Ayaan Ahmed alongside NI stars Marissa Callaghan and Demi Vance at Windsor Park — © @Press Eye/Darren Kidd

Marissa Callaghan is confident Northern Ireland’s senior women’s players will be paid the same as the men’s team on international duty for the first time in another significant step forward for the game.