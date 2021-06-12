Eriksen 'stable' in hospital as Denmark's Euro 2020 tie with Finland to resume in Copenhagen

Kasper Schmeichel, Yussuf Poulsen, Thomas Delaney and Jonas Wind of Denmark look dejected as they surround Christian Eriksen of Denmark as he receives medical treatment during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Denmark and Finland on June 12, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark (Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images)

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland will be played to a conclusion on Saturday evening and will resume at 2230 local time (1930BST), the Danish Football Association (DBU) has announced.

The match was suspended after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was “transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised” after collapsing on the pitch during the game.

Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

A tweet from UEFA confirmed the Group B match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

Eriksen fell to the floor after rushing to receive a throw-in close to the corner flag deep in Finland’s half of the field.

The 29-year-old collapsed face first as the ball hit his knee, with nearby players immediately signalling for urgent medical assistance.

A medic was seen performing compressions on Eriksen’s chest.

UEFA later confirmed Eriksen had been transferred to hospital and stabilised, while the Danish football association said the player was awake.

The governing body said further information on the situation would be communicated at 18.45 UK time.

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET,” read the UEFA tweet.

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

Tottenham, who Eriksen played for between 2013 and 2020 before moving to Italy, were among those to show support for the player on social media.

“All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family,” read a tweet from the London club.