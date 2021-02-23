Ethan Galbraith added to Manchester United's UEFA squad ahead of Europa League tie

Ethan Galbraith has been added to Manchester United's European squad ahead of Thursday's Europa League last 32 second leg.

The Northern Ireland midfielder is now in contention to make his second senior appearance for club when Real Sociedad visit Old Trafford for the return leg United won 4-0 in Spain last week.

Galbraith made his United debut in the same competition as a late substitute against Astana in Kazahstan back in November 2019.

He was also included in the club's UEFA panel for the Europa League knockout stages last season, although didn't make it as far as another matchday squad.

Galbraith has been added to the club's UEFA B List, which can be updated at any time providing the player was born on January 1, 1999 or later and has been eligible to play for the club for two years since his 15th birthday.

The 19-year-old was linked with a loan move away from United in January but, after remaining at the club, has been starring for the Under 23s and was hailed for his display on Monday night, contributing United's assist in a 3-1 defeat to Everton U23.

Fans on social media were quick to praise his performance, with many calling for his inclusion in the senior squad.

"Ethan Galbraith is such a beautiful passer of the ball," said one United supporter. "I'd love to see him given a chance in that Pogba role at some point this season, most likely in the Europe League. "(He) would add considerable quality to the squad in my opinion as we often lack creativity in that area."

Galbraith made his Northern Ireland debut in a friendly against Luxembourg back in September 2019 and also played in the UEFA Nations League against Romania in November, both appearances coming as a late substitute.