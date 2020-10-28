Ethan Galbraith pens new long-term deal at Manchester United as first team opportunity awaits

Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith has signed a new three-year contract at Manchester United after being tipped to seize his opportunity with the senior squad.

The 19-year-old made his first team debut for the club last season, introduced as a late substitute in the 2-1 Europa League defeat at Astana.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave him another chance to impress during pre-season and he duly accepted the invitation with a positive performance as he started in a friendly against Aston Villa.

Galbraith has trained regularly with United's senior squad and is highly rated at the club's Carrington's base, as reflected by his new deal.

The Glengormley ace has already made his senior bow at international level too, as a late sub in the friendly win over Luxembourg last year.

He's a key part of Northern Ireland's Under 21 set-up and has been tipped for a big future but U21 chief Andy Crosby.

"Ethan has had a taste before," Crosby told the Sunday Life. "He was part of (the senior squad) again last month in terms of being on the bench and that has to be his target.

"He has to aim to continue to develop at Manchester United and he wants to become a senior international. Whenever the opportunity arises, whenever that may be, he has to take it, but all he can do when he is with us is maintain the standards that he has set for himself."

Galbraith joined United aged 16 and scored a late penalty in the Under 23s' win over Everton last week.