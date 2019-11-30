Euro 2020 draw: All you need to know as Northern Ireland to face Spain, Sweden and Poland if play-off success secured in March

PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/11/19 Northern Ireland v Germany Euro 2020 Qualifier Northern Ireland's Steve Davis and Josh Magennis after this evening's game at the Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt. Photo Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker Press

Northern Ireland will have a keen eye on Saturday's Euro 2020 draw but they already know they will face Spain in the group stage if they come through the play-offs.

Northern Ireland now know the exact details of the prize on offer should they manage to win their Euro 2020 play-offs in March.

The winners of the League B play-off structure, which sees Northern Ireland, Bosnia & Herzegovinia, Republic of Ireland and Slovakia vie for a single place at the finals, will go into Group E at the finals, alongside Spain, Sweden and Poland.

The draw means that, should Northern Ireland win in Bosnia on March 26 and then see off either RoI or Slovakia five days later in Belfast, they will begin their finals campaign against Poland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Monday, June 15.

Next up will be Sweden at the same venue on Friday, June 19 with the group campaign concluding against Spain at Bilbao's San Mames Stadium on Wednesday, June 24.

Northern Ireland did avoid a potential nightmare scenario that could have seen them pitted against three of the world's top eight teams had France and Portugal both been drawn in Group E.

The actual group of death turned out to be Group F, which will see Germany, France and Portugal all go up against the League A or D play-off winners.

Euro 2020 group stage draw in full

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Play-off D / A winners

Group D: England, Croatia, Play-off C winners, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Play-off B winners (potentially NORTHERN IRELAND)

Group F: Play-off A / D winners, Portugal, France, Germany

What are Northern Ireland's potential group stage fixtures?

June 15: Poland v Northern Ireland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

June 19: Sweden v Northern Ireland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

June 24: Northern Ireland v Spain (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)