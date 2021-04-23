Euro 2020: Dublin loses out on hosting duties as fixtures moved to St Petersburg and Wembley Stadium

Dublin will not get to host its matches at the Euro 2020 finals, with the games moved to St Petersburg and London.

UEFA's Executive Committee met today to discuss the fate of the three host cities who have been unable to give assurances about admitting crowds to the Euro 2020 finals (Dublin, Bilbao, Munich) as the other nine host cities had confirmed to UEFA that they would be able to admit at least 25% of capacity to games at the finals.

Zbigniew Boniek, the head of the Polish FA who also sits on the influential ExCo committee with UEFA, made the decision on Dublin public in a tweet. Poland were due to play two of their group games in Dublin with the third in Bilbao. "Seville and St Petersburg, official," he said.

The round of 16 match initially scheduled in Dublin, will be moved to Wembley Stadium in London.

All four matches initially scheduled to take place in Bilbao, will be moved to the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

Munich, however, will host its matches with a minimum of 14,500 spectators.

UEFA had been due to make a decision last Monday but gave an extension until today to grant the three cities more time to get assurances from their governments about having the stadiums open to the public. Dublin's fate was effectively sealed in midweek when Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was doubtful that the Government and HSE could guarantee that the Aviva Stadium would be able to welcome 25% of capacity in June.

Poland and Slovakia had been planning to use Ireland as their training base for the tournament, but earlier this week the Polish FA sourced a new training camp in Poland, with Slovakia now certain to cancel their plans to base themselves in Ireland.