Euro 2022: A guide to Northern Ireland’s group opponents as England draw a highlight again

Scroll down for a detailed look at Northern Ireland’s three opponents

A wait of over six months since Northern Ireland qualified for a tournament that has been delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic wasn’t long enough.

Then Uefa did what they do by dragging out these draw ceremonies and surrounding them with razzmatazz.

After Ellie Goudling had done a turn and two of Manchester’s most high-profile male stars, United’s Juan Mata and Reuben Dias of City, had been trotted out as well as former England international Karen Carney, it was time to get down to business — a full half hour after the 5pm kick-off time.

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels, the Irish FA entourage and star players Rachel Furness and Simone Magill sat agonisingly through the first three pots being drawn out, getting more excited and equally as nervous as the groups began to take shape, Then, when pot four came out, the big moment arrived in an instant.

As soon as Northern Ireland were the first team drawn from the final bowl, everyone knew exactly what was in store — and everyone also knows what’s in store when the Women’s Euro 2022 finals come around, too.

England, Norway and Austria had already been drawn in Group A, which now had a very familiar look.

It is only within the last week that Shiels has led his team into battle with England and Austria in World Cup qualifiers and the memory of two 6-0 defeats against the Norwegians in Euro qualification is all too fresh despite those games now being two years ago.

Still, now that draw is done and dusted and the real build up to the finals can start, excitement is the overriding emotion.

“It’s brilliant being here. It was new to me and it was a great experience,” said Shiels.

“It’s historic, my adrenal glands have been pumping up and I think because of what the Northern Ireland girls have achieved and being drawn against England, it will give our games a huge profile.

"England cheered when our name came out — it was brilliant.”

If Furness thought it was like Christmas yesterday, just imagine how she will feel come July.

“It’s exciting. Having recently played England and recently played Austria, we have the preparation. We are really excited. It was like Christmas waking up this morning. It’s fantastic for the country,” said Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer.

Shiels will have a deeper look at the opposition, if he needs it after playing them all so recently, in the coming weeks and months.

His immediate reflections, though, weren’t that his team has been pitched into a group of death.

“There are harder groups and Germany are the team you would want to avoid the most,” he said.

“The three teams we have drawn will be really tough opponents, but we have to individualise them and look at Norway first.”

Northern Ireland will be based on the south coast of England, with one major positive from the draw being that they will play all three matches at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.

Familiar surroundings, familiar opposition amid the rarefied atmosphere of a major tournament as Northern Ireland try to spring a surprise — even if Shiels isn’t sure that can happen.

“It’s going to be tough, but we will do our best,” was his assessment.

“I know it’s a bit boring and mundane of me to say ‘we will do our best’ but it couldn’t be more prevalent in my mind that we have to do our best in each game.

“Have we got a secret weapon to out-do England, Norway, or Austria? Who knows?”

NORTHERN IRELAND WOMEN’S EURO 2022 GROUP FIXTURES: Thursday July 7: v Norway, Monday July 11: v Austria, Friday July 15: v England (all at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton).

NI Women’s opponents

1. England Backed by the home support, the hosts were probably the one team that Northern Ireland didn’t want to draw. When the two teams clash in the final group game on Friday, July 15, it will be their fourth meeting in 18 months, so there will be no element of surprise. England are formidable opponents and two of their players, Ellen White — who scored a hat-trick in a friendly against Northern Ireland in February — and Fran Kirby, are in the running for the 2021 Women’s Balon d’Or. 2. Norway The Norwegians breezed through qualification, scoring a massive 34 goals in just six games — two of their matches, against Belarus and the Faroe Islands, were cancelled due to Covid-19. Barcelona striker Caroline Graham Hansen scored 10 of those goals, including a hat-trick and a double in beating Northern Ireland 6-0 home and away. They have started their World Cup qualification campaign with three wins in four games, 17 goals scored and none conceded. They were, however, held to a surprise 0-0 draw by a Poland side who failed to reach the Euro 2022 play-offs. 3. Austria Long time no see, or not. It was only on Tuesday night that Northern Irelannd scared the life out of an Austria team who needed an injury-time leveller from substitute Stefanie Enzinger to salvage a point in a World Cup qualifier at Seaview. Beaten on penalties in the semi-final of Euro 2017, their team is littered with talent. Star player Nicole Billa was the Player of the Year in the German Frauen Bundesliga, defender Carina Wenninger and midfield ace Sarah Zadrazil both ply their trade with Bayern Munich and goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger plays in the WSL for Arsenal.