Euro 2022: England defeat brave Northern Ireland 5-0 - as it happened

Northern Ireland’ players after England score their fourth goal during Friday’s Women’s Euros match at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

England eased to victory over Northern Ireland who bowed out of the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals on Friday night.

It took the hosts 41 minutes to make the pressure tell at St Mary’s, but once they did, they did so to devastating effect.

Kenny Shiels’ side were breached four times in 12 minutes either side of the break as Fran Kirby, Beth Mead and substitute Alessio Russo – twice – struck.

Kelsie Burrows’ own goal completed the scoring as the hosts, who had already secured their quarter-final spot, eased home in impressive style.

Northern Ireland had already been eliminated from the competition.

Here's how the night unfolded.