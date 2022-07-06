Euro 2022: Southampton will soon be awash with green and white as Northern Ireland fans come to town

The invasion is looming. The Green and White Army are on their way.

Over the next two days, hordes of Northern Ireland football fans will descend on Southampton and upon their arrival they will announce that the Women’s Euro 2022 finals are here.

Hotels will fill up and the expectation is that you won’t be able to walk 20 yards without either hearing a Northern Ireland accent or seeing someone dressed in green.

The English south coast city will then be gripped by Euros fever for the next week and a half as it temporarily becomes a little bit of Northern Ireland.

So far, with fans still to pour in, Southampton is only showing mild signs of having caught that particular bug. It is clear, though, that something different is happening.

There is no getting away from the swirly pink and blue Women’s Euro 2022 logo.

Banners attached to lampposts proudly display that this is one of the nine host venues.

Take a walk down the main pedestrian shopping precinct — which many will do on the days between games — and more livery hangs from one side of the street to the other, telling everyone that the top women’s teams in Europe are coming — and yes, that includes Northern Ireland.

Tourist sights dotted around the city centre too are bedecked with flags of the tournament, rightly proud that this was chosen as one of the places to stage matches.

Even if that isn’t enough for the locals to get excited — England do play here, but not until they face Northern Ireland on Friday week and that’s when fans in this area will really embrace the tournament — the city is giving lessons on the history of the game.

It is chronicling the era from First World War teams to the subsequent ban on women’s football when it was deemed a “most unsuitable game, too much for a woman’s physical frame” to rescinding that 1921 decree 48 years later and the first official England internationals in 1972 — they played Northern Ireland a year later.

Further along a large electronic advertising board rotates to show England’s Lucy Bronze, Alexia Putellas of Spain and Sweden star Kosovare Asllani plugging a product, showing that female players are now recognisable and seen as desirable for companies wishing to create brand awareness.

A tournament advert is also on the loop.

Go further afield and even the out-of-towners are getting a grasp that this is different to a normal summer.

You can’t drive past the Northern Ireland training complex on the north of the city without noticing that it has been taken over already. Outside of the grass on its many natural and artificial pitches, it’s never had so much green around it.

It’s when you travel past St Mary’s Stadium, where all the real action will be happening, that you really know that the tournament is on its way.

Southampton’s home ground has been given almost a completely new look. Only the seats that display SFC and SAINTS give a clue as to who usually plays there, everything else has been replaced by Uefa and Euro 2022 graphics in all shapes and sizes — before they are subsequently covered by green flags and Northern Ireland banners.

And that’s when you’ll really know that the Women’s Euro 2022 finals are here.