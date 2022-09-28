Euro 2024: Northern Ireland’s best and worst possible draw for the next qualifying campaign

Euro 2024

Will Northern Ireland be celebrating when they draw is made in Frankfurt next Sunday?

Northern Ireland’s dismal results in the Nations League has sent Ian Baraclough’s team crashing into Pot Five for next Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifying draw in Frankfurt.

That means that Northern Ireland will have four higher-ranked nations in their qualifying group for the tournament.

However - as Michael O’Neill proved - that does not mean qualification for Germany is impossible. From Pot Five, Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2016, finishing above higher-ranked nations Greece, Finland, Hungary and Finland.

But just as it did in that campaign, the draw will be crucial to Northern Ireland’s chances. Here, we look at the Windsor Park team’s nightmare draw for Euro 2024, and the dream draw that might give the underperforming team a fighting chance.

The top two teams in each of the ten groups will join the host nation in the finals, along with the three Nations League Play-Off winners. The draw will be staged on Sunday October 9.

NIGHTMARE DRAW

Spain

Spain manager Luis Enrique (Martin Meissner/AP)

For Northern Ireland fans, it’s hard not to be overwhelmed by nostalgia when Spain’s name crops up.

The 1-0 win in Valencia at the 1982 World Cup is unquestionably the greatest result in Northern Ireland’s history, while the David Healy inspired 3-2 victory in 2006 is perhaps the best international match ever played in Belfast.

But come Sunday’s draw, Northern Ireland do not want to be paired with Luis Enrique’s team. Teenage midfielders Pedri and Gavi look like reincarnations of Xavi and Iniesta, while Ansu Fati is one of the most exciting young forwards in the world.

Also, if Northern Ireland draw Spain or one of the other Nations League finalists – Croatia, Italy and Netherlands – Ian Baraclough’s team will be guaranteed to be the lowest seed in a five-team group.

France

France's Kylian Mbappe (Michel Euler/AP)

The reigning world champions are lurking in Pot Two, thanks to some disappointing results in the Nations League.

But don’t be fooled by a couple of underwhelming displays against Denmark and Croatia, Didier Deschamps’ team is packed full of world class players, including Real Madrid new boy Eduardo Camavinga and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Northern Ireland will also be keen to avoid Pot Two’s England with their galaxy of Premier League stars.

Norway

Norway scorer Erling Haaland’s celebration smile is in sharp contrast to gloom of Northern Ireland’s Craig Cathcart at Windsor Park in 2020.

Erling Haaland may be just 22, but he has already established himself as one of the best strikers in world football. At international level, he has bagged 21 goals in 23 caps including a brace against Baraclough’s Northern Ireland in a 5-1 win at Windsor Park in 2020.

Northern Ireland will be keen avoid the powerful forward, who is complimented at international level by Alexander Sørloth and Martin Ødegaard.

In Pot Three the Windsor Park team will also be keen to avoid Norway’s Scandinavian neighbours Sweden.

Turkey

Although Turkey were humbled by the Faroe Islands earlier this week, they remain a talented team who strolled to promotion from Nations League C, scoring 18 goals in six games.

It would be an intimidating away trip for Northern Ireland. Stefan Kuntz’s team have a tremendous home record, with just one competitive defeat in Turkey in the last four years.

Other Pot Four nations to avoid include old foes Greece – who beat Northern Ireland home and away in the Nations League - and an exciting young Georgian side.

DREAM DRAW

Hungary

Hungary’s romp in Wolverhampton marked the low point of England’s winless run (Nick Potts/PA)

In the last six years, Hungary have garnered a reputation as the giant killers of international football.

In June they defeated England 4-0 at Molineux, while last week they beat Germany 1-0 in Leipzig. However, they failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup and they’re not on the same level as other Pot One nations such as Belgium, Netherlands and Italy.

There’s no such thing as an easy Pot One draw, but one of Hungary, Poland or Switzerland represent Northern Ireland’s best chance of points.

Israel

Israel were Nations League B’s surprise package. Alon Hazan’s team won Group Two with an unbeaten record to claim promotion to League A and a spot in Pot Two.

But that only tells half the story. With Russia expelled from football, Israel’s group consisted of just two other teams – Albania and Iceland. With Iceland drawing all four games, two wins over Albania were enough to propel Israel into League A.

It’s fair to say there’s a huge gap in standard between Pot Two’s best teams - England and France - and the weakest, Israel and Finland.

Albania

Like Israel, Albania’s Nations League ranking benefitted from Russia’s exclusion from the tournament.

Even though the Albanians failed to win a Nations League B game, they avoided relegation as there were only three teams in their group. In the last calendar year, Edoardo Reja’s team have won just one of their seven matches, and that was a 1-0 victory against Andorra.

Other favourable Pot Three draws include Armenia and Montenegro.

Faroe Islands

Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans (left) and Faroe Islands' Brandur Henriksen in 2015. John Walton/PA Wire.

Yes, Faroe Islands really are ranked above Northern Ireland. And with good reason.

This week, Håkan Ericson’s team defeated Turkey 2-1 in Torshavn, their best result since a famous 1-0 win over Austria in 1990.

The match is best remembered for the heroics of bobble hatted goalkeeper Jens Martin Knudsen. His son Petur is now part of the current national team squad.

While the Faroes are much improved, they still represent an opportunity for points for Northern Ireland. Other favourable Pot Four draws include Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

San Marino

Pot Six consists of just three teams; Andorra, Liechtenstein and San Marino.

A good result here, is merely drawing a Pot Six side as seven of the ten groups will consist of just five teams. Two games against one of the UEFA’s three minnows would give Northern Ireland the chance of two confidence boosting victories.

POTS

Pot 1: Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland (Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, Italy)

Pot 2: France, Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales, Israel, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland, Finland

Pot 3: Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, Armenia

Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia

Pot 5: Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta

Pot 6: Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein