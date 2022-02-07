Euro 2028 bid: Northern Ireland keen to host matches as part of five-nation bid with ‘nothing ruled in or out’ over Casement Park

Northern Ireland could be set to host matches as part of a joint bid for the Euro 2028 finals.

The Irish FA, along with their counterparts from the Republic, England, Scotland and Wales, have announced their intention to abandon initial plans to bid for the 2030 World Cup and focus instead on the Euros after the completion of a feasibility study supported by the UK government to the tune of £2.8m

IFA CEO Patrick Nelson insists Northern Ireland could well to host matches, rather than just training camps, as part of the Euro 2028 bid.

However, Windsor Park’s 18,500 capacity currently falls well short of the 30,000 required to host Euro finals matches.

And with Ulster Rugby’s Ravenhill coming in at 18,000, the only stadium in Northern Ireland set to meet that capacity is the redeveloped Casement Park, expected to be a 34,578-seater stadium.

Currently, the granted planning permission for Casement’s redevelopment is subject to a judicial review, taken by the Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents' Association (MORA) and due to be heard next month.

Nelson was unwilling to be drawn on the stadium specifics, instead repeating that the Irish FA wishes to play “a full part” in the bid in terms of hosting tournament matches within Northern Ireland.

"We speak to the GAA on a regular basis so we keep each other up to date on a lot of issues,” he said when asked about communication with Ulster GAA over the potential use of Casement Park.

"Nothing’s ruled in or out at this point other than we definitely want to host games in Northern Ireland. We’re not along for the ride so we’ll be talking to everybody that we need to going forward.

"We know we've got to work with primarily government partners really to make sure we have a stadium that is capable of hosting matches.”

Nelson also took the opportunity to confirm that the IFA will continue to work to ensure the £36m of regional stadia funding allocated for local football stadiums is released despite the latest developments in Stormont, with the DUP’s Paul Givan having announced his resignation as First Minister last week, thereby preventing the NI Executive from functioning properly.

"We have some regional funding which hopefully is still in the pipeline and we’ll be working with the government in Northern Ireland to make sure that comes through, but we’re very keen to host games, clearly,” he concluded.

While Euro 2024 hosts Germany have qualified automatically for their tournament, it is not as yet known whether a successful bid by the five nations would lead to all five teams being handed spots at the Euro 2028 finals. That issue could hinge on the size of the tournament, with the bid containing the potential to boost the tournament from 24 to 32 teams.

"The Euros is such a fantastic tournament and we’d all love to qualify automatically,” Nelson continued. “If it’s a 24 team tournament that’s 51 games, if it’s a 32 team tournament, that’s 63 games. We’re pretty confident as a five-nation group that we’d be able to handle either of those scenarios.

"Performances on the pitch are what matters when it comes to qualification and we’ll have those discussions in some detail with UEFA in terms of whether there are any host places.”

In Dublin, Football Association of Ireland CEO Jonathan Hill said that both the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park are in consideration for hosting matches, and that discussions had already been held with the Gaelic Athletic Association over the latter stadium

The five nations are expected to go up against a four-nation bid from Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia as well as a bid from Turkey, with the formal announcement of bidders due on April 5.

"UEFA have been very transparent that they want to use Euro 2024 and 2028 to rebuild their coffers and we believe we can put together a very strong tournament in a number of ways with a strong economic return for UEFA," said the English FA's CEO Mark Bullingham.

The FA of Wales' Noel Mooney added: "I think it’s a very special bid. Bringing five nations together is quite special. It’s almost a tenth of the UEFA membership. We know from the feasibility study that we have a great chance of winning this. We are really confident that this will clearly be the best bid.

"Our national associations are quite reliant on the funding that comes from these tournaments so we need UEFA to be strong to redistribute funds to us so the economically stronger the bid, the better."

In Scotland, it is hoped that the bid could help fast-track plans to develop Hampden Park.

"The stadium piece is an important one for us and we need to look at what hosting the Euros can bring to the development of Hampden," said Scottish FA chief Ian Maxwell.

"We’re very much focused on developing Hampden and we need to engage with the Scottish government to see how hosting a Euros can help with that.”

Euro 2028 would clash with the first biennial World Cup based on the reform plans put forward by the game's world governing body FIFA.

Asked about that potential clash, Bullingham said: "All of the potential changes that FIFA have been proposing or doing or a feasibility study on are still up in the air.

"I think we've been very clear, we didn't think biennial World Cups either in men's or women's (football) was a good idea and we don't believe that they will come to fruition."

FA chief Bullingham said he could "see no reason why" the UK Government would not be equally as supportive of a Euros bid as they had been for a World Cup effort and expected that a £550million investment into the grassroots game, promised as part of the proposed World Cup bid, would still be delivered.

"They have committed the first four years of that money anyway, our hope and expectation is that all of the £550m does get delivered, and hopefully as part of a successful Euros bid as well." A UK Government statement said: "Following a full feasibility study, and in light of the current uncertainty around the future format of the tournament, we accept the conclusion of the five football associations that now is not the moment to proceed with a (World Cup) bid. We remain passionate about bringing a World Cup to the UK and Ireland when the time is right.

"Meanwhile, the UEFA European Championships are one of the biggest global sporting events. Hosting the full tournament would be an exciting opportunity, bringing significant benefits to the whole of the UK and Ireland. That is why we have initiated work to explore the possibility of bidding to host Euro 2028.

"We are looking closely at the outcome of this work and, subject to further discussions, hope to be able to confirm Government support for a bid in the coming weeks."

The winning bidder is expected to be announced in September 2023.