Euro 2028: Economy Minister downbeat about Northern Ireland’s chances of hosting tournament matches

NI supporters’ clubs say all options should be explored including central government support in the absence of an Executive

A redeveloped Casement Park appears to hold the key to Northern Ireland hosting matches at the Euro 2028 finals, although the project is facing a judicial review, with a decision expected after Easter.

The DUP MLA has cited the absence of an Executive and budget, plus a lack of stadiums in Northern Ireland that meet the competition's minimum capacity requirement of 30,000 for hosting matches.

However, supporters’ clubs in NI remain positive that a solution can be found.

Gary McAllister of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “We’re quite a long way from the tournament and we’ve been in these positions before where things have been clouded with uncertainty.

“Let’s just see how it progresses, I don’t think this should be a situation where football gets into a punch up with political representatives.

“Let’s just continue to play our part in the development of the hosting bid and see where it goes.”

Asked if it would be unfair if Northern Ireland was left out of the joint bid, he said there are other options on the table including funds from central government.

He suggested there could be a very different outlook in six months, never mind six years.

“I think it’s right that football has a conversation with everyone that’s relevant to the decision-making process, everyone and anyone who can help," Mr McAllister told the BBC.

“It’s what you should do in every situation where you’re lobbying or hoping to put something together. You have to speak to everyone, you have to go down every avenue that’s open to you and explore every possibility.

“You should rule absolutely nothing out. If we can’t do it from our own position then you have to look at other options.”

A stadium with a capacity of 30,000 is needed and a proposed 34,000 seat stadium at Casement Park is facing legal difficulties and may not be ready in time for the tournament.

However, Mr McAllister said the 18,500 national stadium at Windsor Park could be extended and he insisted that Northern Ireland should remain upbeat.

Reacting to the Economy Minister’s comments, UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt pointed out there is a precedent from a bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Strangford MLA said: “During a previous period when the Executive was down, the then Head of the Civil Service found a workaround, whereby the leaders of the Executive parties signed a commitment to confirm that if the Executive had been in place, it would back the finances necessary for the bid.

“This was accepted by the decision makers, although in the end the event was awarded to France.

“Given the hundreds of millions of pounds a successful bid could generate for the local economy, the Economy Minister must withdraw his claim and work collaboratively with the party leaders to progress the bid for the benefit of the people he was elected to serve.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for Ukraine to host Euro 2028 despite the official submission of a joint bid by the UK and Ireland on Wednesday.

His comments were made in response to Russia declaring an interest in hosting the tournament, and his official spokesperson later reiterated that the UK and Ireland’s joint bid retains the Government’s “full backing”.