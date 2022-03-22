Euro 2028: Northern Ireland to be confirmed as co-hosts as Uefa set to name winning bid

The Irish FA is set to be confirmed as host partners of the 2028 European Championships — despite not being able to meet the criteria for stadia or training centre.

It is understood the path has cleared for the UK and Ireland bid to host the Euro finals in six years time with the absence of a rival bid meaning the tournament is set to come to these shores.

With Italy concentrated on the 2032 finals and Turkey apparently unwilling to throw their hat into the ring ahead of tomorrow’s deadline, UEFA will have just one option on the table.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin was keen for the five associations involved to divert their focus from the 2030 World Cup, where they would have gone up against Spain and Portugal for the European vote, and instead focus on the 2028 Euros which is expected to increase in size from 24 teams to 32.

That should give Northern Ireland the opportunity to host at least one match, but currently Windsor Park does not meet the capacity requirements (30,000) while the Casement Park redevelopment remains up in the air.

It is likely special dispensation will be required.

The Republic will utilise the GAA’s Croke Park along with the Aviva Stadium.

Automatic qualification is not on the cards for the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales as assigning five slots to the co-hosts would never be accepted by the rest of the UEFA membership.

UEFA will formally announce the Britain and Ireland bid as the winner next month but guarantees from the respective governments on security, tax, marketing and other headings will be required before the year is out.

Wembley will likely stage the semi finals and final, but the FAI have not ruled out the Aviva Stadium being used for a last four clash.