Euro 2028: Windsor Park should be allowed to host tournament games, says ex-NI boss Sammy McIlroy

Sammy McIlroy says Windsor should not miss out on Euros

The football associations of Northern Ireland, England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland have submitted a joint bid to stage the tournament.

Russia has declared an interest in hosting the tournament despite being banned from international football and Turkey have also expressed an interest.

Windsor Park’s capacity of 18,500 is well short of the competition’s minimum requirement of 30,000 for hosting matches.

Planning permission for the 34,500-capacity Casement Park has been granted but the project is the subject of a judicial review following a challenge by a local residents’ group.

McIlroy, who will be in Belfast tonight to sign copies of his autobiography ‘The Last Busby Babe, the Autobiography of Sammy McIlroy MBE’ with Wayne Barton, says Windsor should not be frozen out if the UK and Ireland bid is successful.

“Windsor Park is a great stadium now and up to the standard of other venues across Europe,” said McIlroy. “It would be fantastic for the public to stage major tournament games. I don’t see why Windsor should be excluded, the atmosphere is brilliant and it’s a great venue. It would be a great occasion to have some of the Euro 2028 matches at Windsor.”

Former Northern Ireland boss and midfielder McIlroy, who earned 88 caps, has also saluted the senior players in Ian Baraclough’s squad such as Stuart Dallas, Jonny Evans, Steven Davis and Craig Cathcart for remaining committed to the cause.

“When I was manager I had the player withdrawals and really suffered because of that,” said McIlroy who was Northern Ireland boss from 2000 to 2003. “The rules have changed now and it was never nice when managers pull players out of squads when they weren’t injured.

“The experienced players are turning up and it’s great to see that commitment. Northern Ireland need the experienced players like Jonny and you need to healthy mix of youth and experience. Steven (Davis) is a remarkable talent and he will know himself when it’s time to call it a day.”

McIlroy will be at Waterstone’s in Belfast city centre tonight from 5pm to 7pm to promote his new publication.

The Belfast man has taken an emotional look back at his life and career including a 13-year spell with Manchester United, representing Northern Ireland at two World Cups, and managing at club and international level.

“I’m looking forward to doing some book signings,” he added. “Wayne (Barton) has been chasing me for years to do this and I finally gave in about eight months ago. There’s emotional stuff in there, I lost my parents within three months and my mum passed away while I was at the 1986 World Cup finals in Mexico.

“It covers everything from leaving Belfast, family tragedy, the World Cups, and a great career at United.

“Everything has gone in and hopefully people will read it, enjoy it and understand it. It all comes from the heart, there’s nothing left,” added the former Ashfield student who was, as the title suggests, famously Sir Matt Busby’s final signing.

McIlroy broke into a United team that contained boyhood idol George Best, suffered the heartbreak of relegation, won promotion the following year, lost two FA Cup finals, as well as winning the trophy, before leaving the club in 1981.

Barton, who wrote the autobiography in conjunction with McIlroy, has also produced books on several legendary United figures, including George Best, David Beckham and Eric Cantona.