Evans back in Northern Ireland squad as Baraclough names panel for must win Euro play-off against Bosnia

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has been recalled to the Northern Ireland panel for next week's must-win European Championships play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The influential centre-back has been named in Ian Baraclough's 26-man squad for the game in Sarajevo next Thursday as the national side aim to reach their second consecutive Euro finals.

The only new face in the squad is St Johnstone midfielder Alistair McCann, who could make his senior debut after impressing for the Under-21s, while Tom Flanagan has also been recalled after withdrawing from last month's squad for personal reasons.

As well as taking on Bosnia, this will also be the squad that will contest next week's Nations League double-header against Austria at Windsor Park and then travel to Oslo to take on Norway.

Steven Davis is also included, despite being an injury doubt, and would become Northern Ireland's most-capped player of all time should he start in Sarajevo as expected.

Between the sticks, Bailey Peacock-Farrell is backed up once more by Motherwell stopper Trevor Carson and Norwich backstop Michael McGovern.

In defence, Evans returns to bolster a back line that boasts Premier League experience in Newcastle wing-back Jamal Lewis and Leeds ace Stuart Dallas, while Watford centre-back Craig Cathcart has also spent time in the top division.

Impressive young centre-back Daniel Ballard retains his place in the squad, with Shane Ferguson, Flanagan, Conor McLaughlin and Michael Smith rounding out the back four spots.

After impressing in recent weeks for Rangers there is a recall for winger Jordan Jones in the midfield, while Oxford United star Joel Cooper and Cardiff City ace Gavin Whyte are retained in the midfield.

There is a Championship quartet named in the midfield ranks, with Corry Evans, Paddy McNair, George Saville and Jordan Thompson all included, while Aberdeen's Niall McGinn is also included.

Having started the season well with Charlton, Conor Washington will be hoping to translate that onto the internal scene, with Liam Boyce, Kyle Lafferty and Josh Magennis providing the other strike options for Baraclough.

A win against Bosnia would set up a winner-takes-all play-off against either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia at Windsor Park on November 12, adding extra incentive to win the tie.

Goalkeepers: Trevor CARSON, Michael McGOVERN, Bailey PEACOCK-FARRELL

Defenders: Daniel BALLARD, Craig CATHCART, Stuart DALLAS, Jonny EVANS, Shane FERGUSON, Tom FLANAGAN, Conor McLAUGHLIN, Jamal LEWIS, Michael SMITH

Midfielders: Joel COOPER, Steven DAVIS (captain), Corry EVANS, Jordan JONES, Alistair McCANN, Paddy McNAIR, Niall McGINN, George SAVILLE, Jordan THOMPSON, Gavin WHYTE

Forwards: Liam BOYCE, Kyle LAFFERTY, Josh MAGENNIS, Conor WASHINGTON