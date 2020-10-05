Evans ready to go for Bosnia clash despite injury scare for Leicester, reveals boss Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough insists centre-back Jonny Evans will be good to go when they take on Bosnia on Thursday night.

Evans took a slight knock in Leicester City's 3-0 defeat to West Ham yesterday, sparking fears that he might miss the trip to Sarjevo for the Euro play-off semi-final.

The 32-year-old was a major absentee for Baraclough's first game in charge and it showed in their 5-1 hammering at home by Norway when Erling Haaland tore them apart.

But Baraclough was quick to allay any fears over his star defender, claiming that all players will be given ample rest and recovery from a gruelling club calendar to be ready for the must-win tie.

“He has reported last night and this morning, and is going to be okay. Nothing to worry about,” said Baraclough, who is gearing up for only his third game at the helm.

The same goes for captain Steven Davis, who sat out Rangers' victory over Ross County yesterday but is set to break Pat Jennings' appearance record for Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Should Davis lead the side out at the Stadion Grbavica then he would earn his 120th cap for his country, surpassing the great goalkeeper.

“He does the things right leading up to a game. We’re fortunate that he took a rest on Sunday for Rangers. It’s allowed him to have a really good run-up to the game and I expect him to lead the team out,” continued Baraclough.

“There are just one or two bumps and bruises… things that you would expect, but no major issues. Hopefully everyone will be there on Thursday to choose from.”

The players all flew into Belfast yesterday and linked up ahead of their first training session this morning, with the plan being to fly out on Wednesday ahead of the game in Bosnia on Thursday.

With only two games standing between them and back-to-back appearances at the European Championships, there's no shortage of motivation within the squad to reach next summer's finals.

Should Northern Ireland win on Thursday then they would be back at their Windsor Park fortress against either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia in the play-off final, with the winner taking it all.

“There’s a definite focus on making sure we are in the final come next month to give ourselves a chance to get to the Euros," added Baraclough.

"Players want to be there. Players want to experience the feeling of being at a competition that is renowned world-wide now and being on the biggest stage, so there’s no bigger incentive.”