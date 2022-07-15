Even the beach football turned competitive as Northern Ireland players received a day off

A trip to the beach on a sunny day on the south coast.

It may seem strange preparation just over 48 hours before taking on one of the best teams in the world and one that is among the favourites to lift the Women’s Euro trophy on the last day of this month.

For Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels and his players, however, feeling the sand between their toes and a paddle in the sea was a perfect remedy for potential tournament fatigue and a lift after their two defeats in the finals ended dreams of a quarter-final place and rendered tonight’s third group game against England as academic.

The planned training schedule was ripped up on Wednesday, which became a complete rest day and the team bus made its longest journey yet, when the players headed along the coast for an afternoon on Bournemouth beach.

“If you come somewhere and every day is focus it can have a negative effect on people,” said Shiels.

“We feel that it was important to have some relaxation time in each other’s company and it was a good four or five hours for us.”

You can take a group of players out of a football environment, taking the football out of those players is a more difficult task. Even the trip to the seaside resulted in a game of beach football and the will to win was unchanged.

“It was great to get away and just relax and not have to focus on football – although it’s hard not to talk about it,” said captain Marissa Callaghan.

“It was nice to get away and relax and enjoy each other’s company – although I was still playing football on the beach.

“It was competitive – it always is.”

Although it’s not what they wanted, very soon the football will finish and they can all head to the beach and relax.