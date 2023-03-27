Every word of Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill’s press conference following Finland loss

Northern Ireland lost 1-0 to Finland at Windsor Park

I thought it was a tight game.

I think we showed a lot of good sides of ourselves but we didn't take the chances we had which would have made a big difference and we lost a poor goal, a scrappy goal that was preventable, and that was the difference in the game.

We feel we should have at least taken something from the game. In terms of the effort and commitment from the players, their attitude towards the game was first class. We're asking a lot of some very young players, we're asking a lot of some players who are not playing on a regular basis for their clubs.

The only disappointment is we've come out on the wrong side of a narrow goal and a narrow game.

O’NEILL ON YOUNG STARS

They're both very good players. We asking a lot of them. At this stage Conor is playing in League One and Shea is playing under-21s with Manchester City but I thought both acquitted themselves very well at this level.

That's something for us to be very, very positive about. I would like to see them when we have our strongest team available, I think we'd see even better versions of them in that situation. It's always easier when you drop young players in that you have your strongest team around that which unfortunately we've not been able to have at this time.

O’NEILL ON DAN BALLARD’S INJURY

It's a hamstring. He just overstretched for a ball and felt his hamstring. It's disappointing because he's a player that's really growing into international football and he's had a good season at Sunderland and unfortunately he's already had an injury in the first half of the season so hopefully it's one that doesn't keep him out for too long.

O’NEILL ON SECOND HALF TACTICS

We changed to a 3-4-3 at first with Conor and Dion either side of Josh, felt we needed a bit of a physical presence in the game. It gave us a real period where we were dominant and it looked very likely we would get level in the game.

We were always thinking along those lines. When we changed again we went 4-2-3-1 and gave them an issue with Isaac playing behind Josh. You're always looking at those things tactically. It's difficult when you're asking lads like Gavin that's not playing regularly at Cardiff to come in and affect a game when we really need him.

The lads gave everything but they're maybe not at their sharpest at this minute in time because they're not playing regular first-team football.

O’NEILL ON QUALIFICATION

It's damaging because we missed the opportunity to pick up points at home which is always important, but it's not a result we can't make up for. We'll maybe have to win games on the road that people think were going to be more difficult.

At the end of the day it's three points lost, it's nothing more than that. We have to prepare and believe we can get it further down the campaign. I think as the campaign progresses we'll be a little bit stronger in terms of the personnel and if that happens we believe we can make amends.

O’NEILL ON GROUP H

It does. Denmark were two ahead in the game and they lose it 3-2 in the last 15 or 20 minutes of the game, a result probably nobody expected but logistically it's a difficult game, to go and travel and prepare for that game as well.

We have to go there off the back of Slovenia in game six so as a group possibly it may not take the points total that in the past you would need to finish second because teams will end up taking points off each other.

O’NEILL ON PREPARATION

With all the players, I've really enjoyed it. It's been a great week. The preparation has been excellent. We got a lot from the group in a short space of time. They know how want to work, a lot of detail went in the preparation and we asked a lot of them. I think their application and attention was first class.

We just hope that when we get ready in June we're able to put another layer of preparation on top of it because of the timeframe coming in. I know some of the older players, there's a lot of players who hadn't worked under me for that length of time and we were a little bit challenged with the preparation time that we had.

O’NEILL ON THE CLOSING PERIOD OF THE GAME

I would say not panic but we played maybe the last 20 minutes like it was the five or 10 minutes of the game. That comes with experience, that comes with know-how, and those players are caught up in the moment.

They're learning at international level so we have to be mindful of that. I think you always learn more from these types of games than you do from games that are quite comfortable and you're expected to win.

O’NEILL ON DION CHARLES’ DISALLOWED GOAL

I had a conversation with the fourth official that wasn't so much about Dion's goal. I just thought there was a bit of inconsistency in the tackles and the subsequent yellow cards if I'm honest.

There was a poor tackle in the first half on Jamal on the far side, but those are just incidents in the game. I've seen the goal back, I haven't seen it on the television feed, just on our own analysts' point of view and it's not clear, it's very marginal, so again we probably feel a little bit hard done by on that.

O’NEILL ON MISSED CHANCES

The front players we have are the players we have. I think Dion's chance is one he would be disappointed with, he would normally take that.

Josh's chance comes at a good point in the game but we have to remember Josh has been out injured and the minutes he's had from Wigan have come off the bench. If he was playing more regularly I think it's one Josh would expect to score. I think it was a game that if we got level we'd have been able to ask more questions of them than they could ask of us.

O’NEILL ON HIS SQUAD OPTIONS

It depends what angle you come from. From a management point of view it's my job to instil belief we can qualify and I still do believe that.

I didn't think it was an easy group, far from it, and I think results in the first round of games demonstrate that but we were a little bit unlucky in losing the players that we did, certainly from January going forward. International football is always challenging, it's very challenging mentally so when you've got experienced players it does help.

Finland, their experienced players were very good for them tonight. For me, I wouldn't say it was a reality check. I just think it's a disappointing result, that's where we're at. I believe there's a lot more in this squad that we have for this current week that we've had them but I obviously think when you add Davis, the two Evans, Dallas, McCann and Lavery to that squad we'll be even stronger.

We were asking a lot of the bench tonight because we were changing things and chasing the game and maybe putting in players that aren't game ready because of various situations at their club.

O’NEILL ON DENMARK AND KAZAKHSTAN

It wasn't a difficult conversation with the players. I think they know that they're disappointed with the result but they know they could have taken something from the game. I also think we have a good group here. I don't worry about that.

What I've seen this week if a very together group, a group that can grow as well which is very, very important. Good relationships within the group, they're happy being around each other which is always important.

We'll move on to the next game, we'll be well prepared for June which I think is always challenging for any of the countries. We'll do one if not two training camps leading into the games June and it's important we as ready as we can be for Denmark away and Kazakhstan at home.

O’NEILL ON THE REST OF THE CAMPAIGN

It's part of the job. We had big wins in the past on the road so it's not something that maybe Northern Ireland teams are known for but I think we developed an ability to win away from home.

I think in this group if you can do that it may turn the group on its head a little bit. Certainly we're in a situation where we're going to have make up some result somewhere because we've lost three points at home, and that's something I certainly believe this group of players are capable of doing.