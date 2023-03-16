Ex-Linfield ace Andy Waterworth takes Northern Ireland women’s job on interim basis

Waterworth is the Irish FA’s Head of Elite Player Development

The Irish FA’s Head of Elite Player Development Andrew Waterworth will take charge of the Northern Ireland senior women’s team for their friendly against Wales next month.

The ex-Linfield striker will act as the interim manager of the team following the departure of Kenny Shiels earlier this year.

Northern Ireland will face Wales in a friendly on Thursday 6 April in Cardiff.

Former senior international players Aaron Hughes and Roy Carroll will also be involved next month. Hughes is set to be the interim senior coach, while Carroll is the interim goalkeeping coach.

Hughes – the Irish FA’s Technical Director – is also a senior coach for men’s team.

The Irish FA’s Director of Women’s Football, Angela Platt, said: “I am delighted to have the support from Andy leading in this interim phase with the senior women’s programme until we complete our recruitment process for the new senior women’s team manager.

“It will provide a great opportunity for the players to learn from Andy, Aaron and Roy in preparation for what will no doubt be a tough game against Wales.”

Next month’s match in Cardiff will be part of preparations for the new UEFA Nations League campaign that will get under way in September.

Northern Ireland last faced Wales in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifying campaign, with the sides drawing on both occasions.