Ex-NI goalkeeper Iam McFaul: Motty gave us so many great memories

Iam McFaul concedes the goal against Hereford United in 1972 in the FA Cup

A former Northern Ireland goalkeeper who had an unlikely hand in launching John Motson’s commentary career has told of his sadness following his death.

Iam McFaul was in nets for Newcastle in February 1972 as non-league Hereford stunned the First Division side, knocking them out of the FA Cup.

Motson was always grateful to Ronnie Radford, whose rocket of a shot flashed past McFaul in the 2-1 extra-time win, for pushing him into the spotlight, as the third round replay was suddenly promoted to the main game on the evening highlights.

Motty’s commentary set him on the path to becoming one of sport’s best-loved voices.

He went on to cover 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the BBC before retiring in 2018.

McFaul said: “For so many football fans, their first memory of seeing the game on television will have been the voice of John Motson.”

John Motson

The Coleraine man took in the news of Motson’s passing while sitting in his kitchen yesterday as once again the TV showed that famous Hereford goal.

“Every year that comes back and I never get any closer,” said McFaul.

“There I go, flying through the air again… it was one of those moments you get in football. Things like that can happen.

“I remember Martin Tyler was just coming on the scene as a commentator when Motson was at his peak.

“He’s now the voice for a new generation of football fans but it was a while before his big moment that keeps getting repeated. The ‘Aguero’ goal when Manchester City won the Premier League title in the last minute in 2012.

“John got his defining moment right at the start of his career. You could say I had a hand in that, but I didn’t get a hand anywhere near it! There wasn’t a lot I could have done about it. It was a freak goal you can get when someone hits it so well.”

Motson’s career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon’s memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley, where he delivered another of his most famous lines: “The Crazy Gang have beaten the Culture Club.”

Awarded an OBE in 2001 for services to broadcasting, Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

He had also worked on Match of the Day since 1971.

McFaul recalled: “I met John quite a few times over the years after that game against Hereford. He was a lovely man. He knew everything about the game, and when that goal came up in conversation I always tried to remind him about the following week. That was a much better memory. We went to Old Trafford and beat Manchester United 2-0.

“I hadn’t heard John’s voice on Match of the Day for a while. It’s a sad day for all football fans that they won’t hear it again. He was part of the sport for so long, an institution himself. His words gave so many football fans so many great memories.”

On the match at Hereford’s Edgar Street ground, he said: We’d actually gone down to Hereford three times to try to get the match played, but the weather was terrible and the pitch was in an awful state.

“What people don’t really remember was that Radford’s goal was just the equaliser. We’d been 1-0 up and I was more annoyed at the time about the goal from Ricky George that won it. At least that’s not shown as often.”

Motson, who at the time was in his first year with Match of the Day on a trial basis, credited the goal with launching his career.

“Ronnie’s goal changed everything,” he said.

“He changed his life, my life, the history of the FA Cup with a goal that came out of nowhere. In my lifetime, I’ve never seen a shot fly through the air and go into the net quite like it.

“It changed people’s concept of me as a commentator, it got me more important games, and Ronnie’s contribution to that was one of the most amazing goals in FA Cup history.”

The Motson family announced his passing in a statement which said: “It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today.”

He is survived by his wife Anne and son Frederick.

FA president Prince William said Motson was “a legend whose voice was football”, adding: “My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

BBC director-general Tim Davie added: “John Motson was the voice of a footballing generation, steering us through the twists and turns of FA Cup runs, the highs and lows of World Cups and, of course, Saturday nights on Match of the Day.”