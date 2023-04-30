Ex-NI international footballer reveals cancer diagnosis

A former Northern Ireland international footballer has revealed he is fighting a rare form of cancer.

Josh McQuoid, who was capped five times at senior level, said he has been diagnosed with sarcoma.

The 33-year-old, who played for clubs including Bournemouth and Luton, said he was given the news in recent weeks.

He said he is undergoing treatment, and his prognosis is as positive as it can be.

Sharing the news on social media, McQuoid, who now plays for National League side Aldershot Town, also praised the support that he has received since his diagnosis.

“This is difficult for me to say, but something I feel ready to share,” he said.

“A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called sarcoma in my leg.

“It’s still early days but the prognosis so far is positive as it can be and I will be undergoing treatment throughout the summer.

“It’s been a tough few weeks but I’m lucky to have such a great family and group of friends who are supporting me all the way.

“I want to thank my teammates, the manager and all the staff who have been supportive at this time.”

Josh McQuoid — © Getty Images

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that can occur in various locations in the body.

It is the general term for a broad group of cancers that begin in the bones and in the soft (also called connective) tissues.

McQuoid urged people to be aware of the signs of cancer.

“Hopefully this message can grow awareness around any lump or bump,” he added.

“I have my partner to thank for making me get checked. It’s normally nothing but it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

McQuoid was inundated with support following the post, with hundreds taking to social media to send him their best wishes.

Former club AFC Bournemouth wrote: “All the best from everyone at the club, Josh. You’re in our thoughts.”

With Coventry City’s Twitter account adding: “We’re all thinking of you, Josh. All the best.”

Current club Aldershot Town wrote: “A reminder that Josh has played numerous times for us during those few weeks and helped to secure our survival.

“As Josh mentions it’s incredibly important to raise awareness and to get checked out.

“Thank you, Josh. We’re all with you.”

Born in Southampton, McQuoid began his youth career at the Southampton Academy, but was released after one year and joined the youth system at south coast rivals Bournemouth, progressing through the ranks to make the first team.

He made more than 100 appearances at Bournemouth, playing a big role in their promotions from League Two and League One in 2010 and 2013.

He also had spells at clubs including Luton, Millwall and Burnley.

McQuoid joined Aldershot Town last year.

He made five appearances for the Northern Ireland senior team in 2010 and 2011.

His last international appearance came in a Euro 2012 qualifying defeat in Estonia in September 2011.