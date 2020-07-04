'Exciting era': Damien Johnson honoured to join Northern Ireland coaching set-up

Damien Johnson says he can't wait to team up with Ian Baraclough in the new Northern Ireland set-up.

Michael O'Neill's successor has drafted the 41-year-old former Northern Ireland midfielder into his coaching team.

Johnson is first-team technical coach and head of player development at Blackburn Rovers and will combine both roles.

"Ultimately, my role at Rovers is my priority and the Northern Ireland role is a real bonus for me, which will hopefully help Rovers too," said Johnson, who won 56 caps.

"It's an opportunity that I feel will benefit me in my role at Rovers, working with international players with the international team and seeing what I can bring back to Rovers with me.

"When we have no fixtures then I'll be across to support Ian Baraclough. I've not worked with him before but I know he's a really good guy.

"I loved playing for my country and I'm looking forward to getting back involved ahead of an exciting era where we're looking to build on the good work that the team's had in the recent past. I've been involved with the Northern Ireland teams since I was 14 or 15, so I'm honoured to be back."