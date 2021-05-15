FA Cup final: Brendan Rodgers and Jonny Evans help Leicester City to historic victory over Chelsea

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is thrown into the air as his players celebrate winning the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 15, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Final. Photo credit should read: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Brendan Rodgers has become only the second Northern Irish manager to lift the FA Cup after leading Leicester City to a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

The first manager from NI to win the famous trophy was former Arsenal boss Terry Neill, whose side won the cup in 1979 with a 3-2 final victory over Manchester United.

For Rodgers, it was Youri Tielemans' 63rd minute goal that secured Leicester's first ever FA Cup success.

Jonny Evans has also become the first Northern Irish player to play for a winning side in a final since Roy Carroll came on as a substitute for Manchester United in 2004.

Evans went off injured during the first half, having been passed fit to start after missing his side's previous two Premier League games thanks to a heel issue.

Earlier this week, Neill told the Belfast Telegraph that he was hoping Rodgers would make his historic feat a class of two.

"For this final, I can't deny a bit of bias because of the Northern Ireland connection," Neill said, speaking from his Brighton home. "I'm loyal to people from back home. It would be great to see Leicester win the cup with Brendan as manager, so with all due respect to Chelsea, I hope they get stuffed.

"I like to see everyone from Northern Ireland do well, no matter what walk of life they are in, be it mates like Liam Neeson and Jimmy Nesbitt, who are actors, or sportsmen like Rory McIlroy, who I was delighted won a big tournament in America last weekend.

"Leicester have never won the FA Cup, so it would be fantastic for them to do that and would be quite something for Brendan. It would also be fantastic for Northern Ireland."

Tielemans' goal was an unstoppable effort that rifled into the top corner from 25 yards, as Rodgers' Foxes put another genuine stamp on years of recent quality.

Former Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell saw a last-gasp Chelsea effort ruled out for offside after a video assistant referee review, while Kasper Schmeichel earlier made a superb save to deny Mason Mount.

Leicester's Premier League title win of 2015 might have come against all possible odds, but the east Midlands men have never since wilted.

The Foxes were contesting just their first FA Cup final since 1969, when the Beatles were number one with Get Back and Neil Young's goal sunk the hopeful Foxes - and an eight-year-old Gary Lineker cried all the way home on the train.

The only tears of Leicester blue this time out were of joy and relief however, as Rodgers' men capitalised on Chelsea's toothless final-third play.

Chelsea's second FA Cup final defeat in as many years will now put a major squeeze on the end of the Blues' season.

New boss Thomas Tuchel has transformed the Stamford Bridge men after replacing Frank Lampard on January 26 but Chelsea now face a dogfight to secure a top-four Premier League finish - that starts with hosting Leicester on Tuesday night.

The Champions League final against Premier League champions Manchester City on May 29 in Portugal must now seem an age away for Tuchel and his luckless Blues.

And for the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James, two FA Cup final losses in succession will be a bitter pill after such a resurgent second-half to this campaign.