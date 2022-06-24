Falklands War added an edge to Northern Ireland's 1982 World Cup heroics against Spain, says former IFA President Jim Shaw

Former Irish FA President Jim Shaw has revealed how the Falklands War was a concerning backdrop for himself and other Northern Ireland fans in Valencia the night Billy Bingham’s side achieved a famous 1982 World Cup triumph against hosts Spain.

Tomorrow, it will be 40 years since Gerry Armstrong’s iconic winning goal gave Northern Ireland a stunning 1-0 victory over the Spanish.

Just 11 days earlier, the Falklands War ended when Argentina surrendered, returning the islands to British control following a conflict of 74 days.

Spain had supported the Argentine claim over the Falkland Islands, once a colonial possession of Spain, so while there was great excitement in the country about the World Cup being staged there in 1982, there were underlying tensions as well with England, Scotland and Northern Ireland all competing in the tournament.

Shaw was one of thousands of Northern Ireland fans to make the trip to Espana to cheer on Bingham, Armstrong and the boys.

In a special Belfast Telegraph podcast to mark the historic World Cup success over the Spanish four decades on, Shaw explains that while he was keen to see Northern Ireland pull off a shock success, he didn’t want them to win 2-0 which would have knocked the hosts out on goal difference.

“We were very conscious that 1-0 would be a super result obviously but if we won 2-0 we would have put them out of it and with the Falklands War we didn’t want that to happen because we would have had 50,000 Spaniards in our midst who might turn on us,” Shaw says on the Belfast Telegraph podcast.

Speaking about Armstrong’s memorable goal, Shaw adds: “We were sitting in the Spanish side (of the ground) because of where the tickets came from… 34 of us in one row right in the middle of the Spanish crowd.

“When Gerry scored there was a reaction, they were up shouting and moving towards us but the Spanish crowd around us stopped it and we were very thankful.”

Goalscorer Armstrong and politician Mike Nesbitt, who was working for BBC NI in Spain, also give their memories in a compelling insight on the podcast into the greatest night in Northern Ireland football history.

For Shaw, like many other Northern Ireland fans, it was the adventure of a lifetime. He explains he was part of a 34-strong group who left the Shankill Road in Belfast on a Friday and arrived in sunny Spain the following Monday via France.

It was Northern Ireland’s second appearance in the World Cup after the heroics of the great 1958 side. Later, Shaw would be the respected IFA President in 2016 when the nation made it to the Euro finals.

He says: “I think from memory there were about 5,000-6,000 fans there in 1982 which then was an enormous number to travel to Spain compared to 1958 when we had about 600 and latterly when the Euros in 2016 had around 25,000 from here. The 5,000-6000 certainly made themselves known in the games.”