Family issue open invite to funeral of Harry Gregg as Manchester United legend to be laid to rest

Never forgotten: Harry Gregg remembers those killed in Munich

The funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg will take place on Friday in Coleraine.

Gregg's family have issued an open invitation for members of the public to be present at the service at St Patrick's Church.

A limited number of seats will be available inside the church to members of the general public. There will be no access to the church prior to 11am.

The funeral cortege will travel from Articlave Village, at 11.15am, to Coleraine town centre for the service which begins at midday.

Gregg, a hero of the Munich air disaster, died aged 87. His death was announced by the Harry Gregg Foundation on Monday morning.

Gregg played 247 times for United and won 25 caps for Northern Ireland.