Famous NI fans urge GAWA to make history ahead of Slovakia showdown

Stars send video messages as big game looms

Some of Northern Ireland's most famous fans are cheering on Ian Baraclough's side ahead of Thursday's showdown with Slovakia.

The Green and White Army is aiming to reach a second consecutive European Championships after qualifying for the 2016 finals in France.

Around 1,060 supporters will be inside Windsor Park for the play-off final.

After Northern Ireland's heroics last month in Bosnia, where they won the semi-final after a penalty shoot-out, the likes of Eamonn Holmes, a very polite Charlie Lawson and even Give My Head Peace's Red Hand Luke sent their good luck messages for Steven Davis et al to the Belfast Telegraph.

This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes said all eyes will be on Belfast on Thursday night.

Eamonn Holmes

"It's winner takes it all for a place in the European Championship finals and we could be there," he said in his video message. "Dare to hope, dare to dream, no pressure boys. Green and White Army!"

Northern Ireland footballing legend Gerry Armstrong was standing in front of his Christmas tree as he passed on his best wishes.

The former striker scored one of the country's most famous goals in their 1-0 victory against World Cup hosts Spain in 1982.

Gerry Armstrong

"I'm just sending a message to Ian Baraclough, Jimmy Nicholl, Austin McPhee, all the guys in the backroom staff and all the players for Northern Ireland for Thursday night's game against Slovakia," he said.

"Let's go out and make a wee bit of history. I know you're going to make us proud and we're all behind you. Green and White Army. Come on Northern Ireland!"

First Minister Arlene Foster wished the team all the best for their big game. "I'll be one of the Green & White Army cheering you on", the DUP leader said.

Coronation Street star Lawson, who attracted plenty of social media attention with his passionate messages to Northern Ireland during Euro 2016, made sure no one was offended with his light-hearted video.

Charlie Lawson

"Good afternoon everyone back home," he said in his poshest accent. "I've been asked to do a wee message for the Norn Iron team next Thursday night, wishing them all the very best against Slovakia but I've been asked to keep it polite. So here you go, all the very best gentlemen and the supporters."

Unfortunately, John Linehan won't be dressing up as the beloved May McFettridge for the Christmas panto this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but was happy to send his well wishes to the squad. Sitting in his kitchen, John, who wasn't in character, said: "Well lads, you probably don't realise who this is with the beard and normally I have a wee woolly hat on and a wig.

John Linehan

"I normally do the panto this year, only I won't be doing it this year, that's why the beard's here, but lads, good luck against Slovakia. I know you can do it."

Dame Mary Peters

John encouraged defender Jonny Evans to have a pop at goal, even if he's 30 or 40 yards out. "I know you can do it," he added. Dame Mary Peters, Cool FM's Pete Snodden, BBC Radio Ulster's Liam Beckett and TV presenter Pamela Ballantine also wished Northern Ireland every success for the big game.

Pamela Ballantine

"Thursday night beckons and to say I'm excited about this game against Slovakia is a massive understatement," said Pete.

Actor Dan Gordon was more than happy to bring Red Hand Luke back in his video message.

The beloved Give My Head Peace character had got into a spot of bother with the police after he wore a mask to rob a bank instead of a face mask!

"Hello everybody, this here's Red Hand Luke," he said, as a pair of handcuffs dangled from his wrist. "I just want to wish the Northern Ireland football team a big GOOD LUCK for Thursday night." Red Hand Luke shouted to the police officers to wait in the Land Rover to go for some chips before adding: "I will be there with you in spirit - maybe in person if my parole officer can work a thing or two out but I had a wee bit of a problem in the bank. Everybody says you have to wear a mask, just turns out I had the wrong mask. How was I supposed to know?"