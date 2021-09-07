Father of young disabled NI fan reveals frustration over trying to get tickets for Switzerland game

The father of a young Northern Ireland fan with disabilities has spoken of his frustration over trying to get tickets for Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Windsor Park.

Harvey McClelland (12), from Bangor, is a wheelchair user with cerebral palsy quadriplegia as well as mild autism.

A massive Northern Ireland and Newcastle United supporter, his father Ryan has been trying since Sunday to secure tickets for Wednesday.

Despite staying on the phone to the Irish Football Association’s main phone line for two days, they have not even been able to speak to an operator.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr McClelland said: “We’ve been trying really hard over the last couple of days to get tickets but we can’t get through to anyone, it just rings off.

“My wife has been trying non-stop all day and got through to ticketmaster and was told it was nothing to do with them, that we had to ring IFA ourselves but we just can’t get through.

“Even if someone answered the phone to tell us it was sold out, it would be better than nothing.”

A spokesperson for the IFA said: “The Irish FA’s ticketing team are currently dealing with a high volume of calls and emails.

“They are working their way through all requests.”

A total of 16,000 fans are set to attend Wednesday’s match, which is 85% of Windsor Park’s total capacity.

As part of European Group C qualifiers, Switzerland are coming to Belfast after a 0-0 draw against the European champions Italy.

This means Italy remain in the lead on 11 points from five matches, with Bulgaria third on five points from five after beating bottom side Lithuania 1-0.

Northern Ireland are currently fourth on four points out of nine.

Only the group winners will automatically qualify for Qatar 2022 and the runners-up likely to face a play off.

Switzerland’s last game in Belfast in 2017 saw a controversial penalty give them a 1-0 victory over Michael O’Neill’s side at the time.

Wednesday night’s other Group C clash will see Italy play at home to Lithuania, which is likely to see the Azzurri extend their world record of 36 unbeaten internationals.