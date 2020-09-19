FIFA change eligibility rules to make it easier for young players to switch international allegiance

Big decision: Mark Sykes decided to leave his NI days behind and declare for the Republic

FIFA have altered world football's eligibility rules, making it easier for young players to switch their international allegiance.

The topic came into sharp focus again last month, when Northern Ireland midfielder Mark Sykes informed new manager Ian Baraclough that he was declaring for the Republic of Ireland.

The Oxford United star had been a key cog in Baraclough's Under 21 side and had previously been included in senior panels under former manager Michael O'Neill.

He had even been named as an unused substitute for a Euro 2020 qualifier in Belarus last year.

Had he be brought onto the pitch that evening, his international future would have been locked in with Northern Ireland.

However, that will no longer be the case for players under the age of 21 under new FIFA regulations.

A player can now switch between nations providing they have played no more than three matches at senior level and all before they turn 21.

Unlike before, those can now include competitive games, however matches at World Cup or continental tournament finals, such as Euro 2020, would prohibit a further switch.

The RoI have also lost players to international moves in recent times, with Declan Rice declaring for England after playing three friendlies for the Republic's senior side and Jack Grealish also switching to England having played for the ROI U21 team.