Finland manager says Michael O’Neill will bring new ideas to Northern Ireland

Markku Kanerva has named a 24-man panel for the games in Copenhagen and Belfast

Finland manager Markku Kanerva has confessed that he will keep a keen eye on Northern Ireland’s clash with San Marino next Thursday, ahead the Huuhkajat’s trip to Belfast.

Before playing at Windsor Park on Sunday March 26, Finland face Nordic rivals Denmark in Copenhagen on the same night Northern Ireland are in Serravalle.

The last time the two teams clashed in the Parken, Finland claimed a 1-0 win in the Euro 2020 fixture. It should have been a famous night for Finnish football, but the result was overshadowed when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest.

While Kanerva’s press conference was dominated by questions about the Denmark clash, he found time to praise returning Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.

He said: “O’Neill has not yet managed a game since his return.

“Yes, O'Neill must have thought about what new he will bring to the Northern Ireland national team.

“He has a team capable of striking and I believe that his squad offers options for different tactical variations, so it is difficult to know what way they will play.

“Fortunately, they are playing against San Marino, so we will surely get some information on O’Neill’s plans from that game.”

Kanerva confirmed that over 700 Finnish fans will make the trip to Belfast, with nearly 2,000 travelling to Copenhagen.

He said: “It tells me all about the enthusiasm that is now being shown towards Huuhkaji.

“The supporters have really helped us along the way and it's wonderful that this enthusiasm is spreading all the time and the team is ready to travel long distances to away games as well.

“But we'll see how many people come to Kazakhstan,” he laughed.

The Finland squad for the double-header includes five players based in the United Kingdom.

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki and Middlesbrough forward Marcus Forss are joined in the panel by Aston Villa’s back-up goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and Dundee United’s Ilmari Niskanen will also make the trip to Belfast.

Finland Squad

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Jesse Joronen (Venezia), Viljami Sinisalo (Aston Villa)

Defenders: Robert Ivanov (Warta Poznan), Leo Väisänen (Austin), Richard Jensen (Gornik Zabrze), Arttu Hoskonen (Cracovia), Nikolai Alho (Volos NPS)

Midfielders: Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United), Pyry Soiri (HJK), Tuomas Ollila (HJK), Glen Kamara (Glasgow Rangers), Rasmus Schüller (Djurgårdens), Robert Taylor (Inter Miami), Robin Lod (Minnesota United), Kaan Kairinen (Sparta Praha), Anssi Suhonen (Hamburger SV), Niilo Mäenpää (Warta Poznan)

Forwards: Teemu Pukki (Norwich City), Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough), Joel Pohjanpalo (Venezia), Benjamin Källman (Cracovia), Fredrik Jensen (Augsburg), Oliver Antman (Groningen)