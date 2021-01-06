Five Northern Ireland internationals who could be on the move in the January transfer window

It's a season quite unlike any other and so it's hard to know just how much business is likely to be done in the January transfer window.

Nonetheless, there are a few Northern Ireland internationals who are being touted for moves this month. Here's a look at the five most likely to be involved in a deal:

Jordan Jones: Rangers - loan

Troubled times: Jordan Jones faces an uncertain future at Rangers

Winger Jordan Jones hasn't exactly had it all his own way since joining Rangers in the summer of 2019. There was his simultaneous red card and injury in his first Old Firm derby, after which he worked long and hard to get back into manager Steven Gerrard's plans. Then just when things seemed to getting back on track, he was handed a seven game ban for a breach of Covid-19 protocol. Now available to play again, it's understood the club are open to letting him leave on loan. During the summer, he was linked with a move to a host of English Championship sides including Michael O'Neill's Stoke City, his boyhood club Middlesbrough as well as Barnsley, QPR and Blackburn.

Gavin Whyte: Cardiff City - loan

Sitting out: Gavin Whyte has been on the sidelines of late

Gavin Whyte has endured a frustrating time in the Championship. In fairness, it was a rise at breakneck speed that took him from the Irish League to England's second tier in just one year, which was spent shining for Oxford United in League One. After playing his part in 25 league games for Cardiff City last season, he has made only a single start this term - in the 3-2 win over Birmingham last month. That added to six earlier substitute appearances, which amounted to just 38 minutes on the pitch combined. Rumours have suggested he may head out on loan this month and given the nine goals and seven assists he contributed for Oxford in the 18/19 campaign, he wouldn't be short of suitors.

Carl Winchester: Forest Green Rovers - Sunderland

Carl Winchester's form for Forest Green Rovers has earned him a move to Sunderland

Belfast man Carl Winchester, whose brother Jude plays for Ballymena United, has only pulled on a senior Northern Ireland shirt once - way back in 2011 - but his career seems to be on an upward trajectory at present. Last February, his boss at League Two side FGR, Mark Cooper, said: "If I was a Championship manager, (Carl) would be one of the first players I would take." Perhaps surprised, in that case, that he's managed to hold on to his captain for so long, the latest reports suggest Cooper may finally wave Winchester goodbye. League One promotion-chasers Sunderland is the club said to be interested. Perhaps a move up a division could even reignite his chances of international selection.

Daniel Ballard: Arsenal - Blackpool (loan - confirmed)

Daniel Ballard has been impressing for Blackpool in League One.

This one is not a player who may be on the move but rather one who is definitely staying where he is, which is actually a transfer in itself. Let me explain: Ballard, who shot into the spotlight with his displays for Northern Ireland in the latter half of 2020, was due to return to the Emirates as his initial loan deal was set to run out at the end of the month. However, the clubs have announced that has been extended until the end of the season with Blackpool boss Neil Critchley hailing his centre-half as a "leader with real character and personality".

Liam Ravenhill: Doncaster Rovers - Championship

He may only have played twice for League One side Doncaster Rovers but already Liam Ravenhill, called into the NI U21 squad for the first time earlier this season, is attracting reported interest from the league above. A host of Championship clubs are said to be keen on the 17-year-old who made his senior debut in his side's 5-1 FA Cup win over FC United of Manchester in November. He followed that up with a full debut in a 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat to Wolves Under 21s just a few days later. Ravenhill has continued to train with the first team and could get another chance to impress in the FA Cup against Blackburn this weekend. If he does so, it could lead to him being lured away from the Keepmoat Stadium as he has yet to sign a professional deal.