Five players withdraw from Northern Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has been dealt a major blow for next week’s World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria next week as five players have withdrawn from the 26-man squad.

Injuries to goalkeeper Trevor Carson, defender Michael Smith, midfielder Ali McCann and striker Shayne Lavery has seen them ruled out, while Gavin Whyte is unavailable due to a positive Covid-19 test.

All five players would have been expected to play some kind of part in the two games, meaning Baraclough has been shorn of a wealth of options that he could have utilised in Geneva and Sofia.

McCann in particular has been hugely influential in midfield, looking like a ready-made partner for Steven Davis in the centre of the park, while Lavery has emerged into a leading front line forward with club Blackpool and Smith has been one of Baraclough’s dependable defensive options.

While Carson likely would have been a back-up to Bailey Peacock-Farrell, he was a strong option if called upon, while Whyte was being deployed as a threat from the bench.

In their place he has called up Liverpool goalkeeper Liam Hughes, Leyton Orient striker Paul Smyth, Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester and Morecambe defender Ryan McLaughlin.

The call-up for Winchester is notable in particular as it is a decade since the 28-year-old was last in a Northern Ireland squad, the Belfast man winning one cap against Wales.

All four will be outside bets to see game time in the games against Switzerland and Bulgaria, but they will offer Baraclough something new in the squad and will hope to catch his eye in training before flying out.

"We’ve dealt with injuries coming into a number of previous camps and, unfortunately, this one is no different,” said Baraclough.

“But this is a resolute group that has come together through adversity and I have no doubt they will do it again.

“We are still waiting for a few players to join us and we look forward to a few days training in Belfast before we fly out to Switzerland.”