Five-star England show no mercy as curtain closes on Northern Ireland heroines’ Euro 2022

The wonderful journey is over. The amazing story’s final chapter has been written — and like it or not, we more or less knew that it would end this way.

Even Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels admitted before the game that beating England and bowing out of the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals on a high was an unlikely prospect.

It didn’t actually look all that unlikely when his team caused the English defence problems through the first half, though in the end the Lionesses did what they always do. They showed their teeth, and Northern Ireland conceded four times in 12 minutes either side of half-time as Fran Kirby and Beth Mead struck before the break and substitute Alessia Russo scored twice inside eight minutes after being brought on at the interval.

With that the game was over and Northern Ireland’s wonderful journey through this campaign was brought to an abrupt end.

An unfortunate own goal from Kelsie Burrows with only 15 minutes to go was just another blow dealt to a wounded team.

Northern Ireland’s Rebecca McKenna and Julie Nelson

When all you have left to play for is pride after two previous defeats and you come away with a lot of it, then the pain of a 5-0 loss is much less.

That is what the Northern Ireland players can take from this.

They had a go at England, Mary Earps had more saves to make than Jackie Burns in the first half-hour of the match and although this will go down as their heaviest defeat of the tournament, it is worth noting that it was actually their best performance.

That’s why they can come away with pride.

It was a special night for all the Northern Ireland players, facing the hosts in a major tournament.

Not least for Southampton-born Laura Rafferty playing in her home town. She came into the Northern Ireland team in place of Chloe McCarron in the only change from Monday’s 2-0 defeat to Austria.

The only change for England was actually off the pitch, with assistant manager Arjan Veurink stepping up after Sarina Wiegman tested positive for Covid-19.

Northern Ireland’s Lauren Wade with England’s Mary Earps

After waiting this long to play a part, Rafferty wasted no time in getting involved, helping Northern Ireland to start on the front foot. Finding Lauren Wade with a perfectly weighted pass, the winger raced forward and forced Earps to go low to make a save.

Rafferty was involved in an even bigger moment five minutes later. As she blocked a shot from Georgia Stanway, Swiss referee Esther Staubli immediately pointed to the penalty spot. It looked a harsh decision on the replays and on further viewing it was clear the ball had come off Mead’s hand first.

After a long delay for a VAR check and a review by the official, the decision was overturned.

In the first 15 minutes it was Northern Ireland who forced more saves from Earps, although Wade’s effort after she was picked out by a superb pass from Rebecca Holloway lacked the power to really trouble the England goalkeeper.

England were starting to cause trouble at the other end though. Indeed, it looked like they could open up the Northern Ireland defence and score at any moment. When Lucy Bronze’s superb pass put Ellen White through on goal, Northern Ireland got the rub of the green when her shot rolled just wide and there was an escape again when Holloway cleared off the line.

In between those chances, Wade — head and shoulders the biggest threat in a green shirt on the night — got away again and shot into the side-netting, although she had strayed offside.

Finally, England’s patience paid off and their class told.

Harsh as it was as Northern Ireland did well to block Hemp’s shot, Kirby had no time for sympathy as she pounced on the rebound and curled the ball into the top right corner with a first-time strike on 40 minutes.

The second goal too was unfortunate on Northern Ireland’s part. Julie Nelson did well to head out a cross but only as far as Mead, who shifted the ball quickly from her right foot to the left and found the bottom corner courtesy of a deflection off Rachel Furness.

Kelsie Burrows of Northern Ireland reacts after scoring an own goal

Falling the wrong side of fine lines has shown the difference between Northern Ireland and the top teams in this tournament.

Everyone knows the strength of England’s bench and that was again in evidence when Russo came on at half-time.

Within three minutes she headed in her first from Hemp’s cross after a superb one-two on the left and five minutes later Ella Toone played a magnificent ball into her feet, Russo spun, broke clear and finished superbly.

Again Shiels’ team had conceded goals in a short burst and there was just no recovering from that.

It was again unfortunate when Burrows’ attempt to clear Mead’s cross in the 75th minute went in, and another fine line moment. The best teams punish even the smallest of mistakes.

There was a special moment when Shiels introduced long-serving Linfield defender Ashley Hutton into the game and it was to be her last action in a green shirt as after the match she announced her retirement from international football.

When the final whistle sounded, you might have wondered who had actually won it.

It was odd seeing two teams celebrate at the end, with the one that lost 5-0 doing so with more vigour and smiling wider.

The story did end with a defeat, but it still had a happy one.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, McKenna, Nelson (Hutton 87), McFadden, Holloway (Magee 66), Vance, Wade, Raffety (Burrows 66), Callaghan (Wilson 87), Furness (Caldwell 80), K McGuinness.

Unused subs: Flaherty, Turner, McCarron, McDaniel, Andrews, C McGuinness.

ENGLAND: Earps, Bronze (Carter 74), Bright (Greenwood 46), Williamson, Daly, Walsh, Stanway (Toone 46), Kirby, Mead, White (Russon 46), Hemp (Kelly 60).

Unused subs: Hampton, Roebuck, Scott, Parris, England, Wubben-Moy.

Referee: Esther Staubli (Switzerland).