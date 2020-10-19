Flaherty and Callaghan back in Northern Ireland squad for must-win qualifier against Belarus

Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty has been recalled to the Northern Ireland women's squad for the first time since hip surgery for next week's Euro qualifier away to Belarus.

The Sheffield United stopper hasn't featured for Northern Ireland since November, but has now recovered and is named in manager Kenny Shiels' squad for the Euro 2022 qualifier in Minsk.

In total there are six changes to the squad as Flaherty's Blades team-mate Natalie Johnston, Kelsie Burrows, Caitlin McGuinness, Marissa Callaghan and Danielle Maxwell are also brought into the squad for the qualifier next Tuesday.

Defender Johnston earns her first recall since March, while Linfield ace Burrows is back on the panel after missing the win over the Faroe Islands last month due to injury.

Callaghan, who missed the game with the Faroes for personal reasons, and 18-year-old Maxwell are brought into the midfield, while striker McGuinness earned her spot in the squad alongside sister Kirsty after the pair scored 12 goals in five games to start the season for Sion Swifts.

Glentoran's Carragh Milligan misses out this time due to injury, while Megan Bell and Emma McMaster will be sidelined for a while due to long-term injuries and were not considered for selection.

Also dropping out of the squad this time around are Toni-Leigh Finnegan, Rachel Newborough, Rebecca McKenna and Kerry Beattie.

Next week's game is a must-win for Shiels' side as they keep their slim hopes of reaching Euro 2022 alive, needing to finish as runners-up in Group C in order to get a play-off spot for the finals tournament to be held in England.

Northern Ireland are fourth in Group C with five points, trailing second-placed Wales by three points with three games remaining, with Norway dominating the group having won all five of their games so far. Belarus have six points from four games.

After Tuesday's game, Northern Ireland will host Belarus at Seaview on November 27 before finishing their campaign with another home tie at the same venue against the Faroes on December 1.

Northern Ireland squad to face Belarus

Goalkeepers: Jackie BURNS, Becky FLAHERTY, Lauren PERRY

Defenders: Kelsie BURROWS, Natalie JOHNSTON, Ashley HUTTON, Abbie MAGEE, Julie NELSON, Demi VANCE

Midfielders: Joely ANDREWS, Nadene CALDWELL, Marissa CALLAGHAN, Rachel FURNESS, Samantha KELLY, Chloe McCARRON, Sarah McFADDEN, Danielle MAXWELL

Forwards: Simone MAGILL, Caitlin McGUINNESS, Kirsty McGUINNESS, Lauren WADE