Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper 'hero of Munich' Harry Gregg dies at 87

Tributes have been paid to former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg- hailed a hero in the Munich air disaster- who has died at the age of 87.

His death was announced by the Harry Gregg Foundation on Monday morning.

“It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE,” it said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family.”

The family thanked the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for "their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks".

"To everyone who has called, visited or sent well wishes we thank you for the love and respect shown to Harry and the family," the family added.

They have asked for privacy with funeral details to be announced.

Former footballer and manager Liam Beckett, who was closed friends with Gregg, said Northern Ireland had lost a "national treasure".

Speaking on Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster, Mr Beckett said: "My immediate prayers and sincere condolences go to Harry's family. I was with them last night down at the hospital .

"He was content last night, he had the family round him and despite the football and all the adulation that people pile upon him, Harry was most happy when he was among family.

"He was a family man, a humble man, a modest man and someone who I always thought was a man of principle and integrity.

"He was someone who got to the top of his profession through his own ability, it wasn't people in high places giving him a leg up.

"It was his own God-given ability that got Harry where he got to.

"This country has lost not only a proper legend but a national treasure."

The legendary Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Harry Gregg was described as a ‘most reluctant hero’ by Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)

<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.

Football:Northern Ireland 1957. Alf McMichael (second left back row) was a member of the Northern Ireland team which lost 1-0 to Italy in a World Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium, Rome in April 1957. FRONT: (from left) Jimmy McIlroy, Bertie Peacock, Eddie mcMorran, Danny Blanchflower, Billy Bingham, Wilbur Cush. BACK: Billy Simpson, Alfie McMichael, Harry Gregg, Willie Cunningham and Tommy Casey.

Former United midfielder and Northern Ireland international Norman Whiteside tweeted: "Harry Gregg what a man we love you Sir RIP. As a 15 year old boy Harry came to visit me in hospital in Manchester to make sure I was in the right hands of Manchester United ?? What a man ?? RIP."

Former United defender Gary Neville tweeted "Harry Gregg RIP."

The IFA described Harry as a "legend of the game and a brave, selfless giant of a man," in a tribute.

Gregg was the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Manchester United in December 1957 for £23,500. He was later voted the world's best stopper.

Gregg bravely rescued his team-mates and other passengers following the plane crash in which 23 people were killed in February 1958.

The plane crashed as it stopped to refuel as the team travelled back from Belgrade from a European Cup tie.

Eight Manchester United players died in the crash.

As well as a baby, the Magherafelt-born Gregg pulled teammates and other survivors out of the wreckage.

Harry is interviewed after the crash

While praised as a hero for his actions, he has always played down his role and was determined it would not define his career or life.

Two weeks after the disaster, Gregg kept a clean sheet as Manchester United in a win against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

He went on to play 247 times for Manchester United and was capped 25 times by Northern Ireland.

Sir Alex Ferguson described Gregg as a "reluctant hero".

He said it was one of the greatest honours to play for Manchester United.

He was awarded an OBE in the 2019 New Year Honours for services to football.

Gregg founded the Harry Gregg Foundation in 2015, a charity aimed at promoting player development, community cohesion and participation in football.