Former Northern Ireland ace Warren Feeney makes plea for players and fans to unite behind under-fire manager Ian Baraclough

Warren Feeney says he hopes the Northern Ireland squad and supporters will unite behind manager Ian Baraclough after the Irish FA said they were keeping faith with the under-fire boss.

Sunday Life Sport revealed that the IFA have officially backed Baraclough, with a spokesperson saying: “Ian retains the support of the Irish FA.”

There have been calls from supporters for Baraclough to be axed after a dismal Nations League campaign.

Northern Ireland claimed only five points from a possible 18 and, although some members of the IFA board are concerned at the team’s form, the 51-year-old will remain in charge for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Baraclough’s side will be in pot five for that draw coming up on Sunday.

Former Northern Ireland striker Feeney says he hopes a line can be drawn under the matter, allowing the former Under-21 boss to finish the job he started.

“The Irish FA have made a decision and we have to move on together,” said the Welling United manager, who earned 46 caps.

“It’s important we get on with things. Let’s get behind Ian and see if we can revive our fortunes.

“We can all remember where Michael O’Neill was in his early spell and he eventually turned things around. Fingers crossed we can find ourselves on the same road.

“I can understand the frustration that comes when results are disappointing, and managers are judged on results. But now all focus needs to be on the future and Ian will back himself. He has a squad that is behind him and hopefully they show that in the next campaign.

“You can’t have people going in different directions and hopefully we can unite with a settled squad and backroom team.

“We’ve got to move forward and be positive. The Euro 2024 draw will be tough, but you expected that anyway. International teams aren’t walkovers, but hopefully Ian can find the right formula.”