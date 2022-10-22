Former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill is the Irish FA’s first choice to replace Ian Baraclough as manager

Michael O’Neill is the Irish FA’s No.1 choice to become the next Northern Ireland manager.

Following Ian Baraclough’s dismissal after Thursday night’s IFA Board meeting, key figures in the decision-making process want O’Neill to return to the post he left in 2020, believing he can repeat previous heroics and inspire the nation to the European Championship Finals.

O’Neill (53) is out of work having been sacked by Stoke City in August and while he would welcome another shot at club management, IFA chiefs are hoping he will be tempted to come back to the international scene just as his mentor Billy Bingham did, enjoying great success second time around in the 1980s.

Six years ago, O’Neill became the first manager since Bingham to take charge of Northern Ireland in a major tournament at the Euro 2016 Finals. Back then, O’Neill’s side qualified as a Pot Five outfit and that is the case for the Euro 2024 qualifiers with a favourable draw in a group alongside Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino offering hope for further glory.

O’Neill’s final contract in his first spell as Northern Ireland boss was £750,000 per year. Whether the IFA can afford that remains to be seen but the former Newcastle and Dundee United player is the man they would prefer to replace Baraclough.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson also has admirers on the IFA Board despite missing out to Baraclough in the selection process two years ago.

Robinson has dreamed of leading his country for years and it is believed former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright and Northern Ireland’s women’s manager Kenny Shiels, who were interviewed last time, are interested in the job along with ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon, surprisingly dismissed this week as manager of Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, and Warren Feeney, currently in charge of non-League Welling United.

Ian Baraclough has been sacked as Northern Ireland manager

Other names mentioned include current Linfield supremo David Healy, Barnsley’s Michael Duff and Peterborough’s Grant McCann, though all three have intimated they would be keen on the Northern Ireland job in the future rather than the present.

Sources suggest that former Premier League managers Tony Pulis, Steve Bruce and Sam Allardyce, who had a short stint with England, would consider the vacant post with Northern Ireland legend Aaron Hughes expected to play a significant part in filling the role.

The IFA’s Elite Football Development Consultant, who is favourite to be appointed as the Association’s new Director of Football Operations, is in line to act as an advisor.

Read more Who could replace Ian Baraclough as Northern Ireland manager?

Perhaps that’s why ex-England and Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson has been spoken about with Hughes having enjoyed playing under him at Fulham, though it would mean the 75-year-old coming out of retirement.

Baraclough was said to be “disappointed” to lose his job but his sacking was on the cards after a poor Nations League campaign when Northern Ireland won only five points out of a possible 18, leading to serious fan unrest.

He was handed an extension to his deal last December to the end of the Euro 2024 qualifier but wasn’t given the chance to see his £200,000-per-year contract through.

In an IFA statement on Baraclough’s departure, Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said: “Under Ian’s stewardship we have seen the introduction of new players who will wear the green jersey with pride for years to come and for this we place on record our gratitude.

“However, in light of the overall record of results on the pitch, the Irish FA Board has subsequently taken this decision.

“We wish Ian the very best for the future and thank him for his contribution to football in Northern Ireland.”

IFA President Conrad Kirkwood added: “I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Ian for his commitment to the role of senior men’s manager. I, on behalf of the Irish Football Association and the wider football family here in Northern Ireland, wish him every success in the future.”