Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Alan Mannus excited to take up new role as Irish FA’s goalkeeping coach educator

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Alan Mannus says he is excited to give something back to the game after being appointed to a newly created role as the Irish FA’s goalkeeping coach educator.

The former international, who won nine caps for Northern Ireland and has made over 750 senior appearances throughout a career that saw him play for the likes of Linfield, Shamrock Rovers and St Johnstone, will now integrate into coaching with the IFA.

As part of his new role Mannus, will develop the goalkeeping coaching pathway to support coaches at all levels of the game within Northern Ireland.

“I believe good coaching is essential when developing players and I will be aiming to use my experience to help goalkeeping coaches from Northern Ireland and beyond to improve standards and practices, which in turn will help to develop players,” said Mannus.

"I have always intended to give something back and do my part in helping to develop goalkeepers in Northern Ireland. Having gone through the process myself I understand the challenges they face, and I am confident that I can help them develop to reach their potential."

Mannus will combine his role with the IFA with continuing to play on with Shamrock Rovers, whom he helped win their third straight SSE Airtricity Premier Division title last year and signed a new one-year deal with last month.

The 40-year-old shows no signs of slowing down and the IFA have admitted they are delighted to secure his services to help grow the next generation of coaches and, by extension, players.

Sean-Paul Murray, head of coach education with the Association, said: “Alan joins us with a wealth of high performance experience, having played at the highest level of the game, including nine senior caps for Northern Ireland.

“This is a newly created role that will complement the Coach Education Department and the development of goalkeeping coaching at all levels.”