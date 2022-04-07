Former Northern Ireland international Andy Kirk urges Liam Boyce to return to the international stage

Count me out: Liam Boyce (right) and Michael Smith have asked not to be selected for Northern Ireland. Credit: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Former Hearts hero Andy Kirk says he wants to see Liam Boyce weaving his magic again with Northern Ireland.

Boss Ian Baraclough insists there have been no fall-outs between himself and Hearts duo Boyce and Michael Smith, who continue to opt against playing for Northern Ireland.

Forward Boyce (30) and defender Smith (33), with 28 and 19 caps respectively, were regulars in the international squad during Michael O’Neill’s latter period in charge and in Baraclough’s early days as boss but in recent times they have chosen not to be included in the Northern Ireland panel.

Kirk, who joined the Edinburgh club from Glentoran in 1999 and earned 11 Northern Ireland caps, says he hopes Boyce can return to the international stage.

“I don’t know what’s went on there but of course you want your best players at whatever level of football,” said the Brechin City boss.

“Liam is up there with as good as there is in Northern Ireland or Scotland. He’s one of our best strikers and you want your best players involved.

“He is a quality player, we signed him when I was first team coach with Daniel Stendel and I knew he was a player we should explore. He’s a talented player with so many skills including putting the ball in the net.

“We pushed that one and managed to get it over the line. He’s a major player for Hearts now.”

Andy’s teenage son Makenzie replaced Boyce as he made his senior Hearts bow against Ross County on Saturday.

The promising striker recently gained experience with the Northern Ireland U-18s squad at the Federations Cup in Spain.

Baraclough has shown he’s prepared to give young players such as Conor Bradley, Dale Taylor and Trai Hume a chance and that’s a huge encouragement to emerging talent like Makenzie.

“It’s massive for a younger player who is developing and wants to develop when he sees other players progress to the senior international side under Ian (Baraclough),” added Kirk.

“That’s ultimately what drives you forward, you can see the light at the end of the tunnel with respect to players being given a chance.

“You can visualise yourself being that player at some stage and that’s very encouraging for a young player like Makenzie. The senior team manager is willing to give young players a chance if they are good enough to earn a place in the team.

“The incentive is there for the players and it gives them extra drive and hunger.

“The Northern Ireland under-18s is another experience he will learn from. Gareth McAuley and Warren Feeney looked after the lads well and he enjoyed the trip. He’s enjoying his football and it’s a positive time for him.

Kirk is also keeping a close eye on the Irish League as another pulsating title race comes to a conclusion.

His old club Glentoran are waiting to pounce should Linfield or Cliftonville slip-up with the finish line in sight.

“Now and again I would check the scores,” he says. “I’ve seen the Sky TV matches and the Cliftonville v Glentoran one showed how good the standard is. It’s a competitive league and looking positive.

“It’s tight at the top with good teams and it’s a positive environment for the players and teams involved.”