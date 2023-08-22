Former Northern Ireland underage international ‘happiest I’ve ever been’ at St Mirren

Former Northern Ireland Under-21 international Caolan Boyd-Munce says taking centre stage for St Mirren has led to him being the happiest he’s ever been in his career.

The 23-year-old has been in inspired form for the Saints early in the season, helping lead them to back-to-back wins to start the campaign which sees them top of the Scottish Premiership table alongside Celtic.

Boyd-Munce was also to the fore as St Mirren qualified for the Quarter-Finals of the Viaplay Cup at the weekend, the Belfast man’s superb finish earning them a 1-0 win over Motherwell in the last-16.

Having struggled for game time with both Birmingham City and Middlesbrough in the Championship, Boyd-Munce has been in the first team thus far at the SMISA Stadium and he says he is loving life in Paisley.

“It's comfortably the happiest I have been," he told St Mirren’s official website.

"It's a different type of football than I've been used to. I've come from other clubs in England where it's been constantly about being on the ball, playing through the thirds and here is different. I'm really enjoying it, more than I thought I would have."

Despite his strong start to the season, Boyd-Munce is aware that his place in the team is only because club captain Mark O’Hara is injured, with the Scot set to return to the line-up in the next few weeks.

The Northern Irishman, who has been called up to one senior squad but has yet to win a cap, is keen to make his presence known in the meantime, however, although he did take the time to praise the Saints skipper.

“I don't think anyone can really replace Mark because he brings so much leadership on the pitch,” explained Boyd-Munce.

"He's brilliant in the air, he's brilliant in the tackle, he was top goalscorer last season and he's a leader. I don't really think anyone can take his spot.

"I can only do my bit and between myself, Keanu, Mark, Flynny, Goga, we all have build a relationship and have to know how each other plays and what makes us tick. I feel like I'm doing it with all of them so once we're called upon we can only do what we can do."

His goal against Motherwell was only the second of Boyd-Munce’s career and his first in a St Mirren jersey, but the midfielder was only interested in one thing on Saturday and that was securing the win.

“It felt really nice but it was more satisfying that we held on for the win. The fact it was the winner was really satisfying,” he continued.

"All I can remember is Mika (Mandron) hitting me and people screaming at me. It was some feeling as soon as it hit the net. When it left my foot I knew it was in. We could have and should have made it more comfortable.

"We knew after the Montrose game it wasn't us. But no one panicked. We just needed to do what we can do.

"I think the last six games you can see it starting to come but there's a lot more in the tank. We can be better at times on the ball, off the ball there are no questions. The work rate, the quality off the ball and defending is fantastic, but on the ball there is more to come."